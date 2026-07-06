Master the Future of Building: Chartered Institute Introduces CCD™ Certification for Construction & Building Specialists

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches the Certified Construction Contracts, Claims and Dispute Management Professional (CCD™) Program

The CCD™ program will equip professionals with practical tools and contract-driven strategies to manage claims, mitigate disputes, and deliver successful project outcomes.” — Bok Yan Lo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is pleased to announce the launch of one of its latest certification offerings, the Certified Construction Contracts, Claims and Dispute Management Professional (CCD™) program. Developed with industry experts, the program will equip construction, engineering, legal, and commercial professionals with practical skills to manage construction contracts, claims, and disputes with confidence.The CCD™ program responds to the growing demand for skilled professionals who can effectively administer construction contracts, assess contractual entitlements, manage project claims, and resolve disputes in today’s increasingly complex construction and infrastructure environment. Participants who successfully complete this program and pass the Chartered exam will strengthen their professional capabilities and gain a significant advantage in construction contract administration, claims management, project controls, commercial management, and dispute resolution.The CCD™ program covers a broad spectrum of critical topics, including construction contract structures, risk allocation, contract administration, variations and change control, notices, extension of time claims, delay analysis, disruption and acceleration claims, quantum assessment, claims documentation, dispute avoidance, adjudication, dispute boards, mediation, arbitration, and litigation. The program combines theoretical learning with practical applications, including contract review exercises, claims workshops, case studies, dispute simulations, and exam preparation to provide participants with a thorough understanding of construction contracts, claims, and dispute management in practice.“Construction contracts and claims management have become critical disciplines in ensuring project success, cost control, and dispute avoidance. With the CCD™ program, we aim to equip professionals with the technical, contractual, and commercial skills needed to manage complex construction projects and resolve claims more effectively,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “The CCD™ program will equip professionals with practical tools and contract-driven strategies to manage claims, mitigate disputes, and deliver successful project outcomes.”The CCD™ program is held to the highest standards of excellence and is recognized internationally for its relevance and rigor. Participants will gain practical frameworks, tools, and templates that can be applied immediately to construction, infrastructure, engineering, real estate, energy, and EPC projects. The program is designed for contract managers, claims managers, project managers, commercial managers, quantity surveyors, engineers, legal counsel, dispute resolution professionals, and senior executives involved in construction projects.Upon successful completion of the program and passing the Chartered exam, participants will be awarded the prestigious CCD™ designation. This globally recognized credential is exclusively granted to professionals who demonstrate strong expertise and practical competence in construction contract administration, claims management, delay and quantum assessment, and dispute resolution.For more information about the CCD™ program and to register, please visit the following website:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/africa-ccd About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Certified Construction Contracts, Claims and Dispute Management Professional (CCD™)

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