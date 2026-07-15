Chartered Institute Launches the Prestigious CLA™ Program to Shape the Future of AI-Driven Education Leadership

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute Launches Certified AI and Learning Analytics Education Leader (CLA™) Program to Advance AI-Driven Education Leadership

We are proud to launch this program, developing a new generation of education leaders, prepared to guide their institutions confidently through the opportunities and challenges of AI-enabled learning.” — Bok Yan Lo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications http://www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is excited to announce the launch of its Certified AI and Learning Analytics Education Leader (CLA™) program. Developed in collaboration with leading education strategists, artificial intelligence specialists, and learning analytics professionals, this program is designed to equip education leaders with the advanced knowledge and practical capabilities required to lead responsible, data-driven transformation across educational institutions.The CLA™ program responds to the growing demand for proficient education professionals capable of effectively integrating artificial intelligence and learning analytics into teaching, assessment, student support, and institutional decision-making. As generative AI, predictive analytics, and intelligent learning technologies continue to reshape the education sector, institutions require capable leaders who can guide adoption while safeguarding academic integrity, data privacy, fairness, and educational quality. Participants who successfully complete this program will strengthen their competencies and gain an advantage in education leadership, academic strategy, digital learning, instructional design, and institutional transformation.The comprehensive curriculum agenda of the CLA™ program covers a broad spectrum of essential topics, including generative AI in education, personalized and adaptive learning, learning analytics frameworks, educational dashboards, predictive modeling, student engagement and retention, AI-enabled assessment, academic integrity, responsible AI governance, and institutional implementation planning. Participants will also learn how to develop effective AI policies, establish ethical data practices, evaluate emerging technologies, and create strategic roadmaps for institution-wide adoption.The program combines theoretical learning with practical applications, including case studies, hands-on exercises, policy-development workshops, dashboard design activities, and institutional implementation scenarios. These practical components will provide participants with a thorough understanding of how artificial intelligence and learning analytics can be responsibly applied to improve learner outcomes, enhance teaching effectiveness, support timely interventions, and strengthen evidence-based decision-making.“Artificial intelligence and learning analytics are rapidly transforming how educational institutions teach, assess, support learners, and make strategic decisions. With the CLA™ program, we aim to equip education leaders with the expertise to adopt these technologies responsibly and translate data-driven insights into measurable educational improvements,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “We are proud to launch this program, developing a new generation of education leaders who are prepared to guide their institutions confidently through the opportunities and challenges of AI-enabled learning.”The CLA™ program is held to the highest standards of excellence and is recognized internationally for its relevance and rigor. It is suitable for academic leaders, education administrators, instructional designers, learning and development professionals, digital learning specialists, faculty leaders, data and analytics professionals, and other individuals responsible for educational innovation and institutional performance. Participants have the flexibility to choose between self-paced online learning modules and interactive, instructor-led classes, accommodating different learning preferences and professional schedules.Upon successful completion of the CLA™ program and passing the required certification examination, participants will be awarded the prestigious Certified AI and Learning Analytics Education Leader (CLA™) designation. This globally recognized credential is exclusively granted to professionals who demonstrate expertise and practical capabilities in artificial intelligence, learning analytics, educational innovation, and responsible institutional transformation as evidenced through the program.For more information about the CLA™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Certified AI and Learning Analytics Education Leader (CLA™)

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