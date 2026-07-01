Chartered Institute Launches the Chartered International Project Leader (CIPL™) To Advance Global Project Execution

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches the Chartered International Project Leader (CIPL™) Program for Global Project Professionals

International project leadership requires a strong combination of strategic oversight, operational discipline, and the ability to lead across cultures, functions, and geographies.” — Bok Yan Lo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a global provider of executive certification programs, has announced the launch of the Chartered International Project Leader (CIPL™) program. The program is developed with input from global project leaders, industry experts, and senior practitioners to help organizations strengthen project governance, execution excellence, and cross-border project delivery.The CIPL™ curriculum focuses on core international project leadership topics including project strategy, governance frameworks, stakeholder engagement, project risk management, resource planning, and cross-functional leadership. Participants will learn how to manage complex project environments, align project objectives with organizational priorities, lead diverse teams, and drive successful project outcomes across multiple jurisdictions.The program also covers practical implementation areas such as project controls, contract and procurement oversight, project finance, performance monitoring, change management, and crisis response. Participants will gain tools and frameworks to lead large-scale and international projects, improve decision-making, manage uncertainty, and deliver measurable value in dynamic business environments.“International project leadership requires a strong combination of strategic oversight, operational discipline, and the ability to lead across cultures, functions, and geographies,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “The CIPL™ program will equip professionals with practical frameworks and leadership capabilities to manage complex projects, strengthen governance, and deliver sustainable project success.”The CIPL™ program, fully endorsed by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, is available via live instructor-led sessions, allowing professionals to complete the program in a flexible learning format.Upon successful completion of the program and passing the Chartered examination, participants will be awarded the Chartered International Project Leader (CIPL™) designation. This certification is awarded by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications and is independently accredited by CPD, maintaining the standards of the most rigorous principles of Continuing Professional Development.For more information about the CIPL™ program and to register, please visit the following website:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:

Chartered International Project Leader (CIPL™)

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