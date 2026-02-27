Senate Bill 1193 Printer's Number 1469
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - State entity.
§ 3103. Civil immigration arrests.
(a) Condition for executing.--A civil immigration arrest may
not be executed within a State facility, a facility owned or
leased by a local political subdivision or within 1,000 feet of
a State facility or a facility owned or leased by a local
political subdivision unless the arresting authority presents a
valid judicial warrant or judicial order authorizing the arrest
and detention of the individual named in the judicial warrant or
judicial order.
(b) Exception.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to a civil
immigration arrest that is directly related to a judicial or
administrative proceeding occurring within the State facility.
§ 3104. Civil action.
(a) Authorization of civil action.--An individual who is
subjected to a civil immigration arrest in violation of this
chapter, shall have a right of action against any affected State
entity, or any officer, employee or agent of an affected State
entity, that knowingly or recklessly permitted or facilitated
the violation. In the action, the issue of whether the defendant
engaged in the conduct alleged shall be determined according to
the burden of proof used in other civil actions for relief
similar to that sought.
(b) Relief.--The plaintiff, in an action under subsection
(a), may seek any of the following:
(1) General and special damages, including damages for
emotional distress. Damages under this paragraph shall be
actual damages or $500, whichever is greater.
(2) Punitive damages.
(3) Reasonable attorney fees and costs.
