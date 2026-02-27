Grants Provided to 12 Transition Houses

CANADA, February 27 - Released on February 27, 2026

Provincially funded transition houses will each receive an equal share of $310,000 in one-time grants. The funding will support capital projects to help ensure these facilities remain safe and functional for the women and children who rely on them.

"Transition houses provide safety, stability, and essential support to women and children fleeing violence," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. “The additional $310,000 in funding announced today is another way we are investing in the spaces that serve families during some of the most difficult moments in their lives."

The 12 transition houses are supported by $7.9 million in annual operating funding through the Ministry of Justice and are a core component of the Government of Saskatchewan's strategy to address the issue of interpersonal or domestic violence and abuse.

By providing safe accommodation and wrap-around supports, transition houses help women and their children escape violent relationships. They offer a secure place to stay while families plan their next steps, connect with services and supports and secure stable housing. For many, a transition house is the first safe space women can turn to when leaving a dangerous situation.

"We are committed to delivering a coordinated province-wide approach to victims of interpersonal violence and abuse," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod K.C. said. "Transition houses are a part of the emergency response along with intervention and long-term prevention initiatives. The 2025-26 budget dedicates $33.5 million to help our community-based organizations continue to deliver supports and services to ensure that victims do not have to face challenges alone."

The capital grants will help transition houses pay for building repairs and upgrades. This includes work such as building upgrades and renovations, updating essential systems and equipment, replacing critical assets including furniture used in day-to-day operations and making accessibility improvements to better support clients with diverse needs.

"Investing in transition houses is not just about shelter; it is about providing hope and safety for women and their families leaving violent situations in Saskatchewan," Federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) Rechie Valdez said. "Through federal, provincial and territorial collaboration as part of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, we are supporting vital services that are empowering victims and survivors of gender-based violence to take the first step in rebuilding their lives, and we are helping to strengthen the fabric of our communities."

The Government of Saskatchewan funds transition houses so they can offer stable, reliable spaces for individuals and families fleeing interpersonal violence and abuse.

"Southwest Crisis Services is proud to accept this investment. We value the support and look forward to enhancing the shelter and outdoor green space,” said Becky Walker, Executive Director for Southwest Crisis Services. “These improvements build capacity in how we can offer a safe and comfortable space for those seeking safety from violence."

The funding is through the National Action Plan to End Gender Based Violence.

-30-

