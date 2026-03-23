Chartered Institute Launches Certified Preventive Maintenance Leader (CPM™) Program for Global Industries

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified Preventive Maintenance Leader (CPM™) Program for Preventive Maintenance Leaders

With the CPM™ program, we aim to develop maintenance leaders who can think strategically, lead change, and build preventive maintenance systems that support long-term organizational resilience.” — Bok Yan Lo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is pleased to announce the official launch of the Certified Preventive Maintenance Leader (CPM™) program. Developed in collaboration with seasoned maintenance leaders, reliability engineers, and industry practitioners, the CPM™ program is designed to equip professionals with the advanced leadership capabilities and technical expertise required to design, implement, and optimize world-class preventive maintenance strategies.The CPM™ program is designed to meet the escalating demand for maintenance leaders capable of transforming organizations from reactive firefighting to disciplined, risk-based, and reliability-driven maintenance excellence. As asset-intensive industries confront mounting pressure to maximize uptime, reduce lifecycle costs, and comply with stringent safety and regulatory requirements, strong preventive maintenance leadership has become a decisive competitive advantage. Professionals who successfully complete the CPM™ program will be empowered to lead enterprise-wide maintenance transformations, drive reliability performance, and deliver measurable operational and financial results.The CPM™ program will deliver a rigorous and comprehensive curriculum that will equip participants with the critical capabilities required to design and lead high-performing preventive maintenance systems. Key areas of focus include preventive maintenance strategy development, asset criticality and risk assessment, failure mode analysis and task optimization, planning and scheduling excellence, CMMS-enabled maintenance management, performance measurement, and continuous reliability improvement. Through the integration of proven frameworks with real-world case studies, structured exercises, and scenario-based learning, participants will gain the ability to translate knowledge into immediate, measurable operational results.“Preventive maintenance is no longer a technical function alone—it is a leadership discipline that directly influences safety, reliability, and business performance,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “With the CPM™ program, we aim to develop maintenance leaders who can think strategically, lead change, and build preventive maintenance systems that support long-term organizational resilience.”The CPM™ program is delivered to the highest standards of professional excellence and is recognized internationally for its rigor and industry relevance. Participants may choose between flexible on-demand , self-paced online learning and interactive, live instructor-led formats, enabling professionals to advance their credentials while accommodating diverse schedules and learning preferences.Upon successful completion of the CPM™ program and passing the mandatory certification examination, participants will be awarded the Certified Preventive Maintenance Leader (CPM™) designation. This globally recognized credential is reserved exclusively for professionals who demonstrate proven competence, leadership capability, and applied expertise in preventive maintenance management.For more information about the CPM™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Certified Preventive Maintenance Leader (CPM™)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.