How one Veteran found his purpose through CWT    

After years in uniform, Charles Bazier found himself standing at a familiar point many Veterans know too well: the moment after service when the mission is over, but the next chapter is not yet clear. The transition into civilian life can feel like losing a rhythm, a team and a sense of direction all at once. But through the Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) program at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Bazier discovered something that helped restore all three.

Bazier’s CWT journey brought him to the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) communications team, where he took on a role in the medical media section and one project that changed everything: a video highlighting a fellow Veteran’s story. As he helped capture that experience on camera, something clicked. It wasn’t just editing clips or framing a shot, it was witnessing the power of a Veteran’s voice being honored and amplified.

“Being with medical media was the first time in a long time I felt that sense of purpose and camaraderie again,” said Bazier. “They were patient, they pushed me in the right way and they celebrated the small wins. I learned the tools of video production, but I also learned how to collaborate, how to take feedback and how to tell a story with heart.”

Through the training experience, Bazier learned how to operate cameras, organize footage and edit videos with purpose. More importantly, he learned how to tell stories in a way that felt real. The skills were technical, yes, but they also demanded something deeper: presence, empathy and authenticity.

Like any transition, it wasn’t always smooth. Moving from the structure of the military into a creative, collaborative space came with growing pains. Bazier admits there were moments that challenged him, moments when the learning curve felt steep. But he leaned into it the same way he learned to face challenges in service: with discipline, patienc, and a refusal to quit. Over time, he began to embrace the freedom that creative work requires and the teamwork that makes it meaningful.

“The Medical Media team at Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center did not treat me like a program or a number. They treated me like a teammate. Every day I learned something new; camera work, editing, storytelling, but the biggest lesson was confidence. They reminded me I still have value and a voice.”

As his confidence grew, video storytelling became more than a task. It became a way to process his own journey while helping other Veterans feel seen. Each story he worked on was not just content for a screen, it was a bridge, a reminder that no Veteran walks alone, even when life feels isolating after leaving active duty. It was about collaboration, shared purpose, and building something together, the kind of camaraderie Bazier missed from his military days. For him, the new team became a new unit. A new mission. A new place to belong.

For Bazier, creating videos also became a form of therapy. Not the kind that is always spoken about out loud, but the kind that happens when you are finally able to take your experiences, your perspective, and your voice, and shape them into something that helps others. Sharing Veterans’ stories created space for healing, both for the people on camera and for the person behind it.

Now, with more projects on the horizon, Bazier is excited about what is ahead. He is still learning, still growing and still building. When asked what advice he would give to other Veterans, Bazier kept it simple and strong: “Don’t be afraid to start. You don’t need to know everything, just take that first step and stay open to learning.”

When the uniform comes off, the mission doesn’t have to end. Through the CWT program across WPBVAHCS, Veterans like Charles Bazier are discovering new ways to lead, create and inspire.

This article was originally published on the VA West Palm Beach Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.