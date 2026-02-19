Affordable Housing Project Completed in Binghamton

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Confluence Court, a $45 million affordable and supportive housing development at 200 Court Street in the city of Binghamton. The project transformed a long-vacant manufacturing warehouse into 111 all-electric apartments, including 60 homes with on-site services for veterans experiencing homelessness and others in need of support to live independently. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved over 1,100 affordable homes in Broome County. Confluence Court continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Confluence Court showcases the incredible impact we can have when we invest boldly in our communities and in New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “By transforming this historic building into vibrant, affordable homes with on-site supportive services, we are creating new opportunities for veterans and vulnerable New Yorkers to thrive. My administration is working closely with local officials to ensure residents in every region of this state have access to safe, affordable housing and the support they need to succeed.”

Confluence Court, a partnership between Helio Health and CSD Housing, is affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. On-site supportive services are provided by Helio Health and Eagle Star Housing and include case management, recovery and health supports, service coordination and assistance with independent living.

The development transformed the historic Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled and Rehabilitation Services building into 80 apartments while adding a new building with 31 units. The building is listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places and previously provided job training, employment and medical care to local residents with physical and mental disabilities from 1947 to 2011. The building has been vacant since 2011.

This transformation anchors the revitalization of the surrounding downtown area. The site is located near public transportation, grocery stores and employment opportunities. It is adjacent to a Veterans Affairs clinic and is also near Binghamton General Hospital and an urgent care clinic.

Confluence Court is an all-electric development with energy-efficient air-source heat pumps, advanced ventilation systems and high-performance insulation, and electric vehicle charging stations. Residents have access to a community room and a landscaped interior courtyard. The development includes fully accessible and adaptable apartments to accommodate residents with mobility, hearing, and visual impairments.

State financing for Confluence Court includes New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit programs that are expected to generate approximately $15.8 million in equity and $16.7 million in subsidy. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has facilitated the use of an estimated $12.8 million in Federal and State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance provided more than $6 million through its Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. The development also benefits from $1.1 million in Clean Energy Initiative funding, a partnership between HCR and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. Rental and operating subsidies for the supportive units are funded through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award financed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “HCR is proud to mark the completion of Confluence Court, a powerful example of Governor Hochul’s vision to expand housing supply, revitalize communities, and ensure more New Yorkers have access to a safe, affordable home. Confluence Court delivers stability for 111 households, including veterans and individuals who need support, while at the same time preserving a historic Binghamton building for future generations. Thank you to the city of Binghamton for being a strong pro-housing partner, to Helio Health and CSD Housing, and to the state and local partners who have come together to make Confluence Court a wonderful place to call home.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “It takes vision, planning, and collaboration to transform a vacant building into an active community resource. With support from programs like the historic rehabilitation tax credits, we can help leverage resources to help make projects like Confluence Court possible. Through Governor Hochul’s leadership, communities can see what is possible, identify opportunities that might work for their neighborhoods, and feel confident that reinvesting in historic properties can positively impact people now and into the future.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “With the transformation of this historic building into much-needed supportive and affordable housing, 60 individuals who have experienced homelessness–including veterans and those with behavioral health needs–will have a safe, affordable place to live and easy access to supportive services. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York continues to expand access to permanent supportive housing options while strengthening communities across the state. Congratulations to Helio Health and all our state and local partners on the opening of this much-needed development.”

OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “This project represents a great step here in Binghamton, advancing Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to ensure safe and secure housing for all New Yorkers. Housing initiatives like this can be vital in helping those with a substance use disorder access the services and resources they need to support their health and recovery, and this new program will have a strong positive impact on individuals and families here in the Broome County area.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “New York State’s progress towards a clean energy future is reflected in the transformation on Court Street in Binghamton, which demonstrates the impact of aligning affordability, energy efficient design, and community investment. Now, thanks to the incorporation of clean, modern building solutions, such as all-electric heating and hot water, local residents can benefit from the latest technologies and enjoy healthy and safe living spaces.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family in Binghamton deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to help build 111 brand new all-electric units at Confluence Court. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to housing for working families across the Southern Tier, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to develop more affordable housing across New York.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “Confluence Court is a major investment in Binghamton and in the people who call our community home. These affordable apartments, including supportive housing for veterans and individuals facing homelessness and behavioral health challenges, will provide stability and opportunity for residents who need it most. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and our state partners for helping bring high-quality, energy-efficient housing to downtown Binghamton and for continuing to prioritize affordable housing in Broome County.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Confluence Court addresses the overwhelming need for affordable and supportive housing, while at the same time bringing a historic building back to life. This development shows how state investment can really make a difference, especially when working alongside groups like Helio Health and Eagle Star Housing. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen.”

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared M. Kraham said, “This project turned a vacant building in downtown Binghamton into much-needed affordable housing for residents with on-site services for those most in need. It’s further proof that Binghamton is a place to build housing and a statewide leader in delivering on the promise of affordability. My thanks to Governor Hochul, Commissioner Visnauskas, CSD Housing and Helio Health for their continued partnership and support.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “The completion of Confluence Court is a big step forward for Binghamton and Broome County, turning a long-vacant building into safe, modern housing for folks who truly need a hand up — especially our veterans and neighbors working toward stability. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul and our state partners for continuing to invest in communities like ours, and we want to thank Helio Health for leading this project and bringing it across the finish line.”

Helio Health President and CEO Kathleen Gaffney-Babb said, “Helio Health is honored to serve the Binghamton community in collaboration with our government and community partners to bring much needed housing and case management for the individuals of Binghamton. We are proud to say Welcome Home to the many who will receive high quality affordable housing at Confluence Court.”

CSD Housing Managing Partner Michael Dehmler said, “CSD Housing is deeply committed to working with our non-profit partners to provide quality places for people to call home. We are proud to bring renewed life to a longtime vacant building by converting it into 111 affordable units with supportive services for vulnerable members of the community. We are thankful for an incredible partnership with Helio Health, the City of Binghamton, HCR, OTDA and other stakeholders. Confluence Court will serve as a stabilizing anchor for this neighborhood by expanding affordable housing access.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply through nearly $4 billion in targeted investments, launched a $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan, and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 400 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of Binghamton.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 77,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million to accelerate affordable housing construction to speed up the building of thousands more affordable homes.