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Perfect Moving & Storage Introduces Flat-Rate Small Moves Across Westchester County

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A new local moving option offers professional service without hourly charges.

Too often, customers are forced to choose between moving everything themselves or paying for more service than they need. Small Moves gives Westchester residents a practical middle option.”
— Rock Katnic
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect Moving & Storage has expanded its Small Moves offering throughout Westchester County, addressing the growing need for professional moving services tailored to short, local relocations.

Small Moves are designed for customers whose belongings fit into one moving van and whose move stays within 5 miles, all for a single flat rate of $350. The service bridges the gap between do-it-yourself moving and full-service relocations, offering professional handling without unnecessary complexity.

Perfect Moving & Storage holds a perfect 5.0-star rating based on over 3,500 customer reviews, earned through consistent service quality and clear communication.

“Too often, customers are forced to choose between moving everything themselves or paying for more service than they need,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “Small Moves gives Westchester residents a practical middle option.”

The service includes professional loading, transportation, and unloading, making it well suited for renters, downsizers, and short-term relocations.

About Perfect Moving & Storage
Perfect Moving & Storage provides residential and commercial moving services across New York and the surrounding region. With thousands of five-star reviews, the company is trusted for dependable service and honest pricing.

Ed Eshel
Perfect Moving & Storage
+1 2126072721
email us here
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Perfect Moving & Storage Introduces Flat-Rate Small Moves Across Westchester County

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