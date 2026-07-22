Perfect Moving Brings Full-Service Storage With Pickup and Delivery to Nassau County

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New full-service storage option eliminates the need for self-storage trips in Nassau County.

People often need storage but don’t want another errand added to their schedule. Our full-service storage removes that burden and gives clients flexibility without the hassle.” — Rock Katnic

NASSAU COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Storage has expanded its full-service storage solutions into Nassau County, offering residents a hands-off way to store belongings without visiting a storage facility.With full-service storage, Perfect Moving & Storage coordinates pickup, transports items to secure storage facilities, and delivers them back upon request. The service is designed for clients who value convenience, organization, and professional handling.Perfect Moving & Storage maintains a perfect 5.0-star rating based on more than 3,500 customer reviews, reflecting consistent customer satisfaction across moving and storage services.As part of the Nassau County launch, the company is offering a free first month of storage for new storage clients, along with up to 20% off pickup fees for a limited time, making it easier for residents to try the service.“People often need storage but don’t want another errand added to their schedule,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “Our full-service storage removes that burden and gives clients flexibility without the hassle.”The service is available for both residential and commercial clients and can be used independently or alongside professional moving services.About Perfect Moving & StoragePerfect Moving & Storage provides comprehensive moving and storage services throughout New York and the surrounding region. With thousands of five-star reviews, the company is trusted for dependable service, professional crews, and stress-free solutions.

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