Perfect Moving & Storage Expands Nassau County Coverage With Limited-Time Offers

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The NYC-based company extends trusted moving and storage services across Nassau County.

Nassau County is a natural extension of our service area. We’re excited to bring our team and our standards to more Long Island communities while offering meaningful incentives to new clients.” — Rock Katnic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Moving & Storage , a New York–based moving and storage company known for its customer satisfaction, has expanded its operations into Nassau County, increasing service availability in areas such as North Hempstead and Oyster Bay.The company’s expansion is supported by a strong reputation, including a perfect 5.0-star rating based on more than 3,500 customer reviews. Perfect Moving & Storage has earned recognition for delivering consistent, high-quality service across residential, commercial, and specialty moves.To mark the Nassau County launch, the company is offering 20% off moves from Nassau County to NYC for a limited time, supporting residents planning city relocations. In addition, new full-service storage clients can receive a free first month of storage, along with discounted pickup fees, providing added value during transitional periods.“Nassau County is a natural extension of our service area,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “We’re excited to bring our team and our standards to more Long Island communities while offering meaningful incentives to new clients.”Perfect Moving & Storage offers full-service storage, packing and unpacking, moving bins rental, and specialized moving services, including piano moving and pool table relocation. All services are delivered with a focus on care, communication, and reliability.About Perfect MovingPerfect Moving & Storage is a trusted provider of moving and storage services throughout NYC, Long Island, and the surrounding region. Known for its five-star customer reviews and satisfaction guarantee, the company delivers dependable solutions for moves of all sizes.

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