Perfect Moving & Storage Expands Nassau County Coverage With Limited-Time Offers
The NYC-based company extends trusted moving and storage services across Nassau County.
The company’s expansion is supported by a strong reputation, including a perfect 5.0-star rating based on more than 3,500 customer reviews. Perfect Moving & Storage has earned recognition for delivering consistent, high-quality service across residential, commercial, and specialty moves.
To mark the Nassau County launch, the company is offering 20% off moves from Nassau County to NYC for a limited time, supporting residents planning city relocations. In addition, new full-service storage clients can receive a free first month of storage, along with discounted pickup fees, providing added value during transitional periods.
“Nassau County is a natural extension of our service area,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “We’re excited to bring our team and our standards to more Long Island communities while offering meaningful incentives to new clients.”
Perfect Moving & Storage offers full-service storage, packing and unpacking, moving bins rental, and specialized moving services, including piano moving and pool table relocation. All services are delivered with a focus on care, communication, and reliability.
About Perfect Moving
Perfect Moving & Storage is a trusted provider of moving and storage services throughout NYC, Long Island, and the surrounding region. Known for its five-star customer reviews and satisfaction guarantee, the company delivers dependable solutions for moves of all sizes.
Ed Eshel
Perfect Moving & Storage
+1 2126072721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.