Perfect Crates Moving Bin Rentals Launch Across Westchester County

Perfect Crates Perfect Crates Rent Moving Crates Make Moving Easy Moving Bins Rental

Reusable moving bins with delivery and pickup are now available throughout Westchester County.

Packing is often the most time-consuming part of moving. Perfect Crates are delivered ready to go and picked up when the job is done, and free delivery makes the experience even easier.” — Rock Katnic

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Moving Storage has expanded its Perfect Crates moving bins rental service into Westchester County, offering residents a streamlined alternative to traditional moving boxes.Perfect Crates are reusable plastic bins delivered ahead of a move and picked up once the move is finished. The bins arrive clean, uniform in size, and ready to use, helping movers stay organized while eliminating the hassle of sourcing, assembling, and discarding cardboard boxes.To support the Westchester County launch, Perfect Moving & Storage is offering free delivery of Perfect Crates for new rentals, removing an extra logistical step from the moving process.The service expansion reflects the company’s ongoing focus on customer convenience. Perfect Moving & Storage maintains a perfect 5.0-star rating based on over 3,500 customer reviews, earned through dependable service and thoughtful solutions.“Packing is often the most time-consuming part of moving,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “Perfect Crates are delivered ready to go and picked up when the job is done, and free delivery makes the experience even easier.”Perfect Crates are ideal for apartments, single-family homes, and office moves, and can be used independently or alongside full moving services.About Perfect MovingPerfect Moving & Storage provides full-service moving, storage, and packing solutions across New York and the tri-state area. Known for innovation and five-star customer satisfaction, the company continues to modernize the moving experience.

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