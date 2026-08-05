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Perfect Moving & Storage Brings Perfect Crates Reusable Moving Bins to Nassau County

Perfect Crates

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Perfect Crates

Nassau County residents gain access to a reusable alternative to cardboard boxes, now with free delivery.

Sustainable moving should also be convenient. Perfect Crates deliver both, and free delivery makes it easier for Nassau County residents to make the switch.”
— Rock Katnic
NASSAU COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect Moving & Storage has announced the expansion of Perfect Crates, its reusable moving bins rental service, into Nassau County, giving residents a sustainable and practical option for their next move.

Perfect Crates replace cardboard boxes with sturdy, reusable plastic bins that are delivered ahead of a move and picked up afterward. The bins require no tape or assembly and help keep belongings protected and organized.

To mark the Nassau County launch, Perfect Moving & Storage is offering free delivery of Perfect Crates for a limited time, further reducing the environmental and logistical costs associated with moving.

The expansion reflects the company’s commitment to responsible moving practices. Perfect Moving & Storage holds a perfect 5.0-star rating based on more than 3,500 customer reviews, underscoring its reputation for dependable service.

“Sustainable moving should also be convenient,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “Perfect Crates deliver both, and free delivery makes it easier for Nassau County residents to make the switch.”

Perfect Crates are available for residential and commercial use and can be combined with additional moving and packing services as needed.

About Perfect Moving & Storage
Perfect Moving & Storage is a trusted provider of moving, storage, and packing services serving NYC and Long Island. Through eco-friendly solutions like Perfect Crates, the company helps clients move efficiently while reducing waste.

Ed Eshel
Perfect Moving & Storage
+1 212-607-2721
email us here
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Perfect Moving & Storage Brings Perfect Crates Reusable Moving Bins to Nassau County

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