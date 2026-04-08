Perfect Moving & Storage Extends 5.0-Star Moving Services Across Westchester County

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The trusted NYC moving company expands north with new services and limited-time promotions.

Expanding into Westchester County allows us to deliver the same level of service our NYC clients expect. We’re focused on consistency, care, and providing real value through these promotions.” — Rock Katnic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Moving & Storage , a moving and storage company known for consistent service quality, has announced the expansion of its coverage across Westchester County, including areas such as White Plains and Yonkers.The expansion is driven by sustained demand for professional movers who understand the logistics of relocating to and from New York City. Perfect Moving & Storage maintains a perfect 5.0-star average rating based on more than 3,500 customer reviews, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction.To mark the Westchester County expansion, the company is offering 20% off moves from Westchester County into NYC for a limited time. The promotion supports residents planning city relocations while maintaining the company’s high service standards.In addition, Perfect Moving & Storage is extending its full-service storage offering to Westchester clients. New storage customers can receive a free first month of storage, along with discounted pickup fees, making storage more accessible during moves, renovations, or downsizing.“Expanding into Westchester County allows us to deliver the same level of service our NYC clients expect,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “We’re focused on consistency, care, and providing real value through these promotions.”Perfect Moving & Storage offers a full range of services, including packing and unpacking, moving bins rental , residential and commercial moving, and specialty services for pianos, pool tables, and other high-value items.About Perfect Moving & StoragePerfect Moving & Storage is a full-service moving and storage provider serving NYC, Westchester County, and the broader tri-state area. With thousands of five-star reviews, the company is recognized for reliable service, specialized moving expertise, and customer peace of mind.

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