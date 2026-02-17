Deadly Evasion: Illegal Immigrant Flees ICE, Crashes Car, and Kills Innocent Driver

Illegal alien is charged with homicide, this dangerous evasion comes after sanctuary politicians held webinars and provided resources and tips for how to openly defy ICE

SAVANNAH, Ga. – After months of sanctuary politicians encouraging and instructing illegal aliens to resist and evade federal law enforcement, a criminal illegal alien attempting to flee from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement struck and killed a motorist in Savannah, Georgia.

On February 16, ICE law enforcement officers attempted to apprehend Oscar Vasquez Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala who was issued a final order of removal by a federal judge in 2024. He entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and location.

During the operation, officers observed Vasquez Lopez enter a vehicle and they attempted a traffic stop. Vasquez Lopez initially complied, but then fled the scene, making a reckless U-turn and running a red light, colliding into a civilian vehicle. The civilian driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Vasquez Lopez is in custody at the hospital with minor injuries and is being charged by the Chatham County Police Department with vehicular homicide.

“This vehicular homicide is an absolute tragedy and deadly consequence of politicians and the media constantly demonizing ICE officers and encouraging those here illegally to resist arrest—a felony,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These dangerous tactics are putting people’s lives at risk. Fleeing from and resisting federal law enforcement is not only a crime but extraordinarily dangerous and puts oneself, our officers, and innocent civilians at risk. Now, an innocent bystander has lost their life.”

This dangerous attempt to evade arrest comes after sanctuary politicians held webinars and provided resources and tips for how to openly defy ICE:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a webinar providing tips for illegal aliens to evade arrests at homes, workplaces, or in public.

Dan Goldman posted a video online calling on illegal aliens to make a plan for ICE encounters.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued multilingual flyers and online resources advising illegal aliens on how to evade arrest.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released guides and sanctuary laws advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest.

We are once again calling on sanctuary politicians, agitators, and the media to turn the temperature down and stop calling for violence and resistance against ICE law enforcement.

To report crimes or suspicious activity, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or submit a tip online.

# # #