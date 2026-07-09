Inova Launches Infra Rack for Standardized IT Infrastructure Deployment

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inova today announced the launch of its Inova Infra Rack, a cost-effective and reliable standardized rack solution designed for standard IT deployments across a wide range of data center environments. Featuring a durable modular structure, this solution supports efficient airflow management, integrated cable routing, and tool-free installation, enabling fast and practical deployment while meeting the core operational and installation requirements of modern data centers. The Inova Infra Rack is now available in Europe, the Middle East and non-US regions.Product Performance Overview:Load CapacitySupports a static load rating of up to 1500 kg for stable placement of heavy IT equipmentSupports a dynamic load rating of up to 1200 kg, enabling installation of high-density IT equipment while maintaining structural stability during operation and transportationAirflow SupportReversible front door and split rear doors with 80% open perforation, enabling efficient airflow through the cabinet structureGrommet-style cable pass-through enables organized cable entry while improving heat dissipation efficiencyOptional air dam kit seals gaps around the front mounting rails to mitigate leakage of hot exhaust air and optimize airflow efficiencyMounting and Cable ManagementEasily adjustable equipment mounting rails with front-to-back repositioning capability; frame interior includes depth markings for accurate equipment positioningMultiple cable management options with selected accessories featuring tool-free installation and removal for simplified configuration and maintenanceFront-to-rear side cable trough in 31.5 in (800 mm) wide cabinets provides a dedicated cable pathway through mounting rail openingsDiverse dedicated cable management accessories (vertical/horizontal cable managers, cable trays) for neat and organized network cablingDeployment and AssemblySupports both build-up shipping and flat-pack shipping options to adapt to different logistics and on-site installation needsQuick assembly design for flat-pack orders – two people can complete the entire assembly in approximately 15 minutesTool-free installation for key components and accessories, significantly speeding up on-site deployment and subsequent maintenance“The Inova Infra Rack is engineered to serve as a robust and reliable foundation for standard IT deployments, prioritizing simplicity, durability, and practicality to support seamless daily data center operations,” stated Freddy Briffitt, Vice President of Sales for EMEA at Inova. “This product features short lead times and a structurally sound framework, complemented by a comprehensive suite of essential accessories for cable management, airflow optimization, and grounding. It guarantees orderly deployment, efficient cooling, and secure operation, delivering dependable infrastructure support to advance the development of smarter and more sustainable data centers.”Certification and Flexible Configuration:IP20 protection rating for basic dust and object intrusion protection in standard data center environmentsComplies with EIA-310E specification, as well as CE and RoHS specifications for global market applicabilityDiverse standard size options are available, including width (600/800 mm), depth (800/1070/1200 mm) and height (42U/45U/48U).Selectable color finishes (black/white/grey) and lock types (keyed, combination, electronic) are offered for flexible configuration.Comprehensive standard and optional accessories ecosystem covering cable management, thermal management, structural mounting and groundingValue-Added Features and Accessories:Thermal management accessories (air dam kit, brush side panels, blanking panels) to separate conditioned and exhaust air and enhance cooling performanceStructural mounting accessories (plinth base) to raise the cabinet, conceal cables, improve ventilation and dust protectionHigh-conductivity copper earthing bars for reliable grounding & bonding, ensuring electrical safety for the entire rack system5-year official cabinet warranty for long-term use and reliable after-sales supportMandatory air dam kit configuration when rear door is not included, ensuring consistent airflow management performanceAvailability and Compliance:Rated IP20Complies with CE and RoHS requirementsDesigned in accordance with EIA-310E standardsAvailable widths: 600 / 800 mmAvailable depths: 800 / 1070 / 1200 mmMultiple U height configurations available (42U/45U/48U)Both pre-configured standard racks are available for different IT deployment scales and requirementsGlobal supply with professional technical consultation and after-sales service via official Inova channelsSuitable for a wide range of scenarios: standard data centers, enterprise IT rooms, network rooms, and colocation facilitiesFor more information about the Inova Infra Rack, please contact:📧 sales@inovadc.com

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