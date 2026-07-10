Inova Announces NovaCool CDU-ICDU1500 Achieves UL 62368-1, CE and FCC Certifications

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inova today announced that its NovaCool CDU (Coolant Distribution Unit): ICDU1500 has successfully obtained UL 62368-1, CE, and FCC certifications, demonstrating compliance with internationally recognized safety and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards. These certifications reinforce the product's readiness for global deployment across AI, HPC, and high-density data center applications.As liquid cooling continues to become the preferred thermal management solution for next-generation AI infrastructure, third-party certification has become an increasingly important benchmark during supplier qualification. In particular, UL 62368-1 introduces rigorous safety requirements for liquid cooling systems, evaluating coolant circuit integrity, material compatibility, leakage prevention, and structural robustness under normal and fault conditions.Certification HighlightsTo satisfy the stringent requirements of clause G.15 of UL 62368-1, the NovaCool CDU-ICDU1500 successfully completed a series of comprehensive qualification tests, including:40-day coolant compatibility testing for all non-metallic sealing materials to verify long-term chemical stability and sealing performance.Accelerated thermal aging at 87°C (188.6°F) for 14 consecutive days was performed on the entire coolant circuit assembly to simulate prolonged operation at elevated temperatures, followed by hydrostatic pressure testing to verify system integrity and leak-tightness.Thermal cycling was conducted on the entire coolant circuit assembly, simulating repeated temperature variations during operation and verifying coolant circuit integrity, sealing performance, and mechanical durability.These qualification procedures demonstrate the CDU's ability to maintain coolant circuit integrity and leak-tight performance under demanding operating conditions, supporting long-term deployment in mission-critical environments."Achieving UL 62368-1 certification represents much more than meeting regulatory requirements," said Stella Xie, Compliance Manager at Inova. "It reflects the rigorous engineering, material selection, validation testing, and quality management processes behind the NovaCool CDU-ICDU1500. For our customers, this certification provides independent verification that the product has been designed and tested to meet internationally recognized safety standards while maintaining coolant circuit integrity and leak-tight performance in demanding liquid cooling applications.”Supporting Global AI Infrastructure DeploymentIn addition to UL 62368-1, the NovaCool CDU-ICDU1500 has also achieved:CE confirming compliance with European Union safety, EMC, and RoHS requirements.FCC is ensuring electromagnetic compatibility for deployment across the United States.As AI deployments continue to expand globally, customers increasingly require cooling infrastructure that can meet regional regulatory requirements while simplifying supplier qualification and deployment approval processes.Together, these internationally recognized certifications support global deployment of the NovaCool CDU-ICDU1500 and help customers accelerate supplier qualification, compliance review, and project approval processes.AvailabilityThe NovaCool CDU-ICDU1500 is available through Inova's global sales network.For more information about the NovaCool CDU-ICDU1500, please contact:📧 sales@inovadc.comOr visit www.inovadc.com for detailed product information.About InovaInova is a U.S.-based provider of advanced liquid cooling infrastructure for AI, HPC, and next-generation data centers. Headquartered in Dover, Delaware, the company develops high-performance thermal management solutions including Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHx), cold plates, and integrated liquid cooling systems. Inova is committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and globally compliant technologies that enable customers to build the future of AI infrastructure.

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