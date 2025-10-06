Submit Release
Inova Launches INVCDU1500: Next-Generation High-Capacity Cooling Solution Powering AI and HPC Data Centers

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inova today announced the launch of its flagship INVCDU1500 In-Row Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU). Unlike rack-level solutions, the InRow CDU is engineered to serve entire rows of ultra-dense IT equipment, making it ideal for AI clusters, HPC workloads, and high-density data halls. With up to 1500 kW of cooling capacity, industry-leading flow, and built-in redundancy, the INVCDU1500 enables large-scale deployments to achieve maximum performance, efficiency, and uptime.



Key Features and Benefits

1500 kW cooling capacity at 1.2 LPM/kW flow and 4°C ATD, 40 psi external dP

N+N redundancy across pumps, power, and sensors

PLC touchscreen HMI with Modbus/SNMP integration

Built-in dew-point protection, dual leak detection, and auto fluid replenishment

Hot-swappable pumps, filters, and sensors for concurrent maintainable

Compact footprint with top/bottom 4” hydraulic connections and front/back access


Differentiation
While many in-row CDUs compromise on performance, reliability, or serviceability, Inova delivers:

More Power in Less Space — unmatched cooling density in a smaller footprint

Highest Flow & Pressure — enabling larger-scale AI/HPC deployments

Redundancy as Standard — integrated N+N pumps, sensors, and ATS, not add-ons

True Zero-Downtime Maintenance — hot-swappable components with full access

Smarter & Safer — advanced safety plus heat re-use for sustainability


Executive Perspective

“As data centers move into the era of AI and high-density computing, cooling is no longer a supporting function—it’s mission-critical. We have specially engineered the InRow CDU for sustainability, ensuring it delivers best-in-class performance that meets the rigorous demands of today’s modern data centres. Its high availability and exceptional serviceability are proof of our commitment to providing reliable, future-ready solutions our customers can depend on.” —— Ravi, Cooling Lead at Inova


Availability

The INVCDU1500 is available immediately through Inova’s global partner network and directly from Inova. It is ideally suited for supercomputing facilities, large AI clusters, and hyperscale cloud data centers.

Inova PR
INOVA DC LLC
+1 510-902-9954
