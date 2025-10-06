Inova Launches INVCDU1500: Next-Generation High-Capacity Cooling Solution Powering AI and HPC Data Centers

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inova today announced the launch of its flagship INVCDU1500 In-Row Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU). Unlike rack-level solutions, the InRow CDU is engineered to serve entire rows of ultra-dense IT equipment, making it ideal for AI clusters, HPC workloads, and high-density data halls. With up to 1500 kW of cooling capacity, industry-leading flow, and built-in redundancy, the INVCDU1500 enables large-scale deployments to achieve maximum performance, efficiency, and uptime.Key Features and Benefits1500 kW cooling capacity at 1.2 LPM/kW flow and 4°C ATD, 40 psi external dPN+N redundancy across pumps, power, and sensorsPLC touchscreen HMI with Modbus/SNMP integrationBuilt-in dew-point protection, dual leak detection, and auto fluid replenishmentHot-swappable pumps, filters, and sensors for concurrent maintainableCompact footprint with top/bottom 4” hydraulic connections and front/back accessDifferentiationWhile many in-row CDUs compromise on performance, reliability, or serviceability, Inova delivers:More Power in Less Space — unmatched cooling density in a smaller footprintHighest Flow & Pressure — enabling larger-scale AI/HPC deploymentsRedundancy as Standard — integrated N+N pumps, sensors, and ATS, not add-onsTrue Zero-Downtime Maintenance — hot-swappable components with full accessSmarter & Safer — advanced safety plus heat re-use for sustainabilityExecutive Perspective“As data centers move into the era of AI and high-density computing, cooling is no longer a supporting function—it’s mission-critical. We have specially engineered the InRow CDU for sustainability, ensuring it delivers best-in-class performance that meets the rigorous demands of today’s modern data centres. Its high availability and exceptional serviceability are proof of our commitment to providing reliable, future-ready solutions our customers can depend on.” —— Ravi, Cooling Lead at InovaAvailabilityThe INVCDU1500 is available immediately through Inova’s global partner network and directly from Inova. It is ideally suited for supercomputing facilities, large AI clusters, and hyperscale cloud data centers.

