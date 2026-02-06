MiaRec Featured as Core Performing Vendor on the CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics

MiaRec recognized by CMP research

CMP Research recognizes MiaRec for customer analytics excellence in customer contact and CX technology.

CMP Research recognition highlights MiaRec’s strength in customer analytics that turn customer conversations into actionable CX insight.” — Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO of MiaRec

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MiaRec proudly announces its placement on CMP Research Prism, an elite technology assessment framework developed by CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP) for Customer Analytics . This respected framework highlights MiaRec as a Core Performing provider for customer contact and customer experience (CX) professionals aiming to optimize their technology investments with confidence through customer analytics.MiaRec helps CX leaders gain full visibility into customer experience by analyzing 100% of customer conversations across voice and digital channels. Using AI-powered customer analytics, MiaRec reveals how agent behaviors, execution gaps, and broken processes directly impact CX—without relying on surveys or manual analysis.MiaRec automatically generates CX metrics such as CSAT, NPS, and Net Emotional Score (NES) directly from conversations, giving teams insight not only into how experience is trending, but why. Leaders can see which issues, behaviors, and journey breakdowns are driving customer outcomes—early enough to take action.With MiaRec Ask AI, teams can uncover CX insights in seconds using a conversational, natural-language interface. Instead of digging through dashboards or listening to calls, leaders can ask questions like “What’s driving repeat contacts?” or “Where are customers getting frustrated?” and get clear, evidence-based answers instantly.The result is a scalable, survey-free approach to customer analytics that turns every conversation into actionable CX intelligence.The CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics evaluated nineteen solution providers, including MiaRec, and segmented them into five categories: pioneering, leading, core performing, up & coming, and emerging using analyst analysis, user feedback, and marketplace data across ten investment criteria.“We’re proud to be recognized as a Core Performing vendor by CMP Research,” said Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO of MiaRec. “MiaRec turns customer conversations into AI-driven customer analytics—giving organizations the visibility they need to understand experience, uncover issues, and make better decisions across the business.”Nicole Kyle, Managing Director of CMP Research, adds, “With the crowded technology landscape, customer contact leaders need a reliable source to guide their technology decisions. CMP Research Prism was created to assess solution providers like MiaRec equip buyers and influencers of the customer contact and CX technology stack with insights to inform their investments.”CMP Research Prism is the only marketplace assessment framework built exclusively for customer contact and CX executives. The Prism helps customer contact leaders and CXOs differentiate solution providers in a complex market and make more informed, confident investment decisions that future-proof the CX technology stack. Prisms are updated every six months and upcoming technology assessments will cover chatbots/virtual agents, conversational IVR/voicebot, real-time agent assist/copilot, and workforce management.For a full summary, download the CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics whitepaper summary About CMP Research TM, a division of Customer Management PracticeCMP Research TM helps customer contact executives make better decisions faster amid transformation using independent quantitative and qualitative research, data-driven analysis, advisory services, and community insights from Customer Contact Week, CMP’s Research Board, and client community. CMP Research TM sits at the intersection of customer contact and the future of work. For more information, visit https://www.cmpresearch.com About Customer Management PracticeThe Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com/ About MiaRecMiaRec is an AI-native customer analytics and conversation intelligence platform that helps organizations gain objective visibility into customer experience, agent execution, and operational performance—at scale.By analyzing 100% of customer conversations across voice and digital channels, MiaRec turns unstructured interaction data into structured, actionable insight. The platform reveals experience drivers, process breakdowns, performance patterns, and emerging risks that traditional surveys, dashboards, and sampled reviews often miss.MiaRec automatically generates CX metrics such as CSAT and NPS directly from conversations, providing continuous, survey-free insight into how experience is trending—and why. With advanced analytics and a conversational AI interface through Ask AI, leaders can quickly surface insights, identify root causes, and prioritize improvements with confidence.Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MiaRec is trusted by hundreds of organizations across healthcare, insurance, financial services, retail, and other customer-focused industries to improve customer experience, strengthen execution consistency, and make better, faster decisions using customer analytics. For more information, visit: www.miarec.com/

