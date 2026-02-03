MiaRec Featured as Core Performing Vendor on the CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM in CX Technology

CMP Auto QM 2026 core performing badge

MiaRec Featured as Core Performing Vendor on the CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM Showcasing Capability in Customer Contact and CX Technology

MiaRec is honored to be recognized as a Core Performing vendor by CMP Research, reflecting our focus on AI-driven Automated QA as the foundation for objective visibility into agent performance and CX.” — Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO of MiaRec

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MiaRec proudly announces its placement on CMP Research Prism, an elite technology assessment framework developed by CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP) for Automated QA /QM. This respected framework highlights MiaRec as a Core Performing provider for customer contact and customer experience (CX) professionals aiming to optimize their technology investments with confidence through Automated QA/QM.MiaRec helps CX leaders gain full visibility into agent performance and customer interactions through AI-powered Auto QA, enabling confident, data-driven action at scale.MiaRec automatically evaluates 100% of customer conversations across voice and digital channels, replacing manual QA sampling with objective, consistent performance assessment. This creates a reliable foundation for understanding how agent behaviors, execution gaps, and process breakdowns impact the customer experience.Built on this Auto QA foundation, MiaRec generates AI-driven CX metrics such as CSAT, NPS, and Net Emotional Score (NES) directly from conversations — without relying on post-interaction surveys. Teams can see not only how experience scores trend, but which behaviors and issues are driving them.By eliminating manual evaluations, survey bias, and fragmented reporting, MiaRec enables teams to:• Identify performance and quality gaps early• Improve consistency across agents, teams, and channels• Focus coaching and training where it will have the greatest CX impact• Detect experience issues sooner and help prevent churnThe result is a scalable, survey-free approach to quality management and CX intelligence that gives leaders a continuous, end-to-end view of performance and customer experience across every conversation.The CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM evaluated twenty-two solution providers, including MiaRec and segmented them into five categories: pioneering, leading, core performing, up & coming, and emerging using analyst analysis, user feedback, and marketplace data across ten investment criteria.“We’re proud to be recognized as a Core Performing vendor by CMP Research,” said Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO of MiaRec. “Automated QA has evolved beyond traditional quality assurance. At MiaRec, we see it as a foundation for objective insight into agent performance and customer experience — enabling organizations to move from manual QA to AI-driven intelligence that supports better decisions across the business.”Nicole Kyle, Managing Director of CMP Research, adds, “With the crowded technology landscape, customer contact leaders need a reliable source to guide their technology decisions. CMP Research Prism was created to assess solution providers like MiaRec equip buyers and influencers of the customer contact and CX technology stack with insights to inform their investments.”CMP Research Prism is the only marketplace assessment framework built exclusively for customer contact and CX executives. The Prism helps customer contact leaders and CXOs differentiate solution providers in a complex market and make more informed, confident investment decisions that future-proof the CX technology stack. Prisms are updated every six months and upcoming technology assessments will cover chatbots/virtual agents, BPO, and workforce management.For a full summary, download the CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM whitepaper summary About CMP Research TM, a division of Customer Management PracticeCMP Research TM helps customer contact executives make better decisions faster amid transformation using independent quantitative and qualitative research, data-driven analysis, advisory services, and community insights from Customer Contact Week, CMP’s Research Board, and client community. CMP Research TM sits at the intersection of customer contact and the future of work. For more information, visit https://www.cmpresearch.com About Customer Management PracticeThe Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com/ About MiaRecMiaRec is an AI-native conversation intelligence platform that helps contact centers gain objective visibility into customer interactions and agent performance — and turn that visibility into CX and revenue insight.At the core of MiaRec is automated QA, which evaluates 100% of customer conversations across voice and digital channels. This creates a consistent, unbiased view of how agents perform, how customers experience interactions, and where execution breaks down — eliminating the limitations of manual sampling and subjective reviews.Built on this foundation, MiaRec delivers CX and revenue intelligence by analyzing conversation data to surface experience drivers, churn risk, missed opportunities, and performance patterns. CX metrics such as CSAT and NPS are inferred directly from conversations, reducing reliance on surveys while providing continuous insight into how experience is trending and why.Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MiaRec is trusted by hundreds of organizations across healthcare, insurance, financial services, retail, and other customer-focused industries to improve performance consistency, strengthen customer experience, and act earlier on insight that matters.

