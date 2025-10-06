MiaRec Launches Ask AI — A Conversational Interface Delivering Instant Insights from Every Customer Interaction

Ask questions in plain language. Get clear, evidence-backed answers in seconds.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MiaRec, a global leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence , today announced the launch of Ask AI by MiaRec, a new conversational, chat-style interface that delivers instant, evidence-based insights from customer interactions—without the delays, complexity, or cost of traditional analytics.Organizations capture thousands of customer conversations each day, but extracting actionable insights has long required manual analysis or time-consuming reports. Ask AI by MiaRec changes that dynamic. Using simple conversational questions—such as “What are the biggest reasons customers aren’t completing purchases?” or “Who are my top-performing agents for last month?”—leaders can receive clear, evidence-backed answers in seconds.With a conversational, chat-style interface, Ask AI by MiaRec makes advanced analytics accessible to anyone, empowering teams across operations, CX, sales, and support to identify trends, uncover root causes, and act on opportunities immediately. Each answer includes visual insights and supporting evidence, helping leaders make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions.Key Benefits- Instant visibility: Reduce analysis cycles from weeks to seconds.- Actionable intelligence: Understand not only what happened but why—and how to respond.- Evidence-backed answers: Insights grounded in real conversational data and AI reasoning.- Enterprise impact: Improve customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and recover revenue faster.“Ask AI by MiaRec eliminates the bottleneck between data and action,” said Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO of MiaRec. “Instead of waiting for analysts or complex reports, leaders can simply ask a question and get accurate, actionable intelligence in seconds—all through an intuitive, conversational interface.”By pairing instant AI analysis with MiaRec’s advanced conversation intelligence platform, organizations can move beyond static reporting to achieve continuous, data-driven transformation—improving customer experience, operational efficiency, and revenue performance.Ask AI by MiaRec is available immediately as part of the MiaRec Conversation Intelligence Platform.About MiaRec:MiaRec is redefining how businesses understand and act on customer conversations. Through cutting-edge AI and conversation intelligence technology, MiaRec transforms everyday interactions into actionable insights that drive measurable results.Its platform empowers organizations to automate quality assurance, enhance customer experience, and uncover revenue opportunities—all from a single AI-powered solution. With innovation at its core, MiaRec helps leaders make faster, smarter decisions that improve performance, reduce costs, and deliver real business impact.Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MiaRec serves businesses worldwide across finance, healthcare, retail, and hospitality.For more information, visit www.miarec.com

