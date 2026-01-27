MPD Arrests Man in 2022 Sex Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a first-degree sexual abuse and an armed robbery that occurred in Northeast in August 2022.

On Tuesday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. the suspects approached the victims in the 300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The suspects implied that they had a handgun, but none were displayed. One of the suspects engaged in forced sexual acts with one of the victims. The suspects took property from a second victim and fled the scene.

The remaining suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

The detectives’ investigation led to identifying one of the suspects, 31-year-old Anthony Greene of Southeast, D.C.

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant Anthony Greene was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse and Armed Robbery (Gun).

Anyone who can identify the outstanding suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia

CCN: 22111950