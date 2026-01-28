Black Tap Teams Up With 20th Century Studios’ ‘Send Help’ on Limited-Time ‘Send Help’ Bundle Meal

Black Tap “Send Help” Bundle combo meal available exclusively via Grubhub delivery from participating locations. (Photo credit: Black Tap)

When you’re stranded on a literal deserted island, you want food that truly hits the spot.” — Julie Mulligan, CEO of Black Tap

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning burger joint Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is serving up a new collaboration to celebrate the theatrical release of “ Send Help,” the Sam Raimi-directed survival thriller opening exclusively in cinemas Jan. 30. Starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien as co-workers stranded on a remote deserted island after a plane crash, “Send Help” blends high-stakes survival with dark humor, an edge that pairs naturally with Black Tap’s crave-worthy, comfort-driven menu.Launching Jan. 28 and available through Feb. 27, the limited-time Black Tap “Send Help” Bundle combo meal will be available exclusively via Grubhub delivery from participating Black Tap locations in New York City, Nashville, and Dallas. The bundle includes:- Choice of Black Tap’s award-winning All-American Burger (certified Angus beef, American cheese, and special sauce) or the fan-favorite Crispy Chicken Sandwich (buttermilk coleslaw, cilantro, fresh lime, and spicy mayo)- Black Tap’s signature Idaho Fries, fried to golden perfection- Choice of a Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry Classic Milkshake—a cool, creamy, nostalgic treat sure to satiate any castaway’s hunger“When you’re stranded on a literal deserted island, you want food that truly hits the spot,” said Julie Mulligan, CEO of Black Tap. “This collaboration lets us lean into that comfort-food craving when you just need someone to bring the goods to your door.”Fans can send the Black Tap “Send Help” Bundle to a friend and answer the call for a much-needed culinary rescue.For additional information on Black Tap, visit www.blacktap.com Photography available for download HERE ABOUT SEND HELPTwo colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it's an unsettling, darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive. “Send Help” is directed by genre-bending visionary Sam Raimi and stars Oscarnominee Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien. The film is produced by Raimi and Zainab Azizi, executive produced by JJ Hook and written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift, with original music by Danny Elfman. The all-original darkly comedic psychological thriller from 20th Century Studios releases in theaters nationwide on January 30, 2026.ABOUT BLACK TAPBlack Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a throwback to a downtown New York City vibe all its own. The menu features signature prime burgers like the All-American, The Texan Burger, and fan-favorite Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, snacks, and sides. Black Tap's burgers have won numerous awards globally, and they're five-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition. Black Tap's over-the-top CrazyShakemilkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with such flavors as the Cookies ‘N Cream Supreme, CakeShake, and Brooklyn Blackout. The beverage program features playful twists on classic cocktails, wines by the glass, and a solid selection of local brews, including a rotating seasonal selection on tap. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's SoHo neighborhood in 2015, Black Tap has expanded the concept with locations in Las Vegas at The Venetian, Anaheim at the Downtown DisneyDistrict at DisneylandResort, Nashville, and Dallas as well as internationally to London, Geneva, Zurich, Singapore at Marina Bay Sands, Dubai, and more, with additional locations forthcoming. Website: www.blacktap.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.