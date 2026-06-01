Black Tap Launches CrazySundae® in Nashville with Exclusive Loveless Cafe Collaboration

Black Tap's Peaches & Cream CrazySundae®, in collaboration with The Loveless Cafe

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Nashville unveils an exclusive Peaches & Cream CrazySundae® collaboration with the legendary Loveless Cafe.

The Loveless Cafe is such a special part of Nashville. By bringing its famous peach preserves and waffles into the Peaches & Cream CrazySundae, we’re creating a true Nashville celebration.” — Julie Mulligan, Black Tap co-founder

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off its May 27 U.S. debut in Las Vegas, CrazySundaearrives in Nashville as Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer brings its larger-than-life dessert experience to Music City.To celebrate the Nashville launch, starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, the first 50 CrazySundaes served will be complimentary.At the center of the Nashville rollout is a collaboration with the legendary Loveless Cafe on an exclusive Peaches & Cream CrazySundae. The limited-time offering is available through September at Black Tap (140 3rd Ave. N.), located on the ground floor of Dolly Parton’s soon-to-open SongTeller Hotel.The partnership brings together Black Tap’s signature flair and the Southern flavors that have made the Loveless Cafe a Nashville landmark since 1951.Drawing from the classic ice cream sundae and Black Tap’s world-renowned CrazyShake, CrazySundae reimagines the over-the-top spirit of the iconic shake as a shareable dessert experience. Peaches & Cream layers vanilla ice cream with fresh peaches, Loveless Cafe’s peach preserves, waffle cone pieces, and pie crumbs. For a show-stopping finish, it’s topped with a Loveless Cafe Belgian waffle, whipped cream, and a cherry.“The Loveless Cafe is such a special part of Nashville,” said Julie Mulligan, Black Tap co-founder and CEO. “By bringing its famous peach preserves and waffles into the Peaches & Cream CrazySundae, we’re creating a true Nashville celebration. We are honoring Loveless’s legacy as a gathering place for generations through our shared commitment to creating memorable experiences.”“The Loveless Cafe is honored to be the first local collaborator in Black Tap’s CrazySundae launch,” added Isabella Roy, marketing manager for the Loveless Cafe. “We’re thrilled to bring a taste of our signature Southern comfort to Black Tap’s downtown location during our milestone 75th anniversary year, celebrating old and new Nashville!”The Nashville CrazySundae lineup also features two core offerings:Churro Hot Fudge: A rich, spice-forward profile featuring vanilla ice cream layered with Mexican hot fudge, dulce de leche, and crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch, topped with crispy churros, cinnamon sugar cookies, whipped cream, and a cherry.Strawberry Glazed: A strawberry-forward sundae featuring vanilla ice cream with strawberry sauce and strawberry cake crumbs, finished with a whole glazed donut, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream.Following the Nashville premiere, the CrazySundae rollout will continue in Dallas and New York City.Discounted parking is available for up to three hours directly across the street at the 210 Commerce Street Garage with validation from Black Tap.﻿For more information on the full menu and hours, visit blacktap.com.# # #ABOUT BLACK TAP CRAFT BURGERS & BEERFounded in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood in 2015 by Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, Black Tap has 20 locations across nine countries spanning the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Known for award-winning craft burgers and the iconic CrazyShake, Black Tap is a five-time winner of the New York City Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash. For more information, visit www.blacktap.com and follow @blacktap and @blacktaplv on Instagram and @blacktapnyc on TikTok.ABOUT THE LOVELESS CAFEEstablished in 1951, the Loveless Cafe is a Nashville landmark that stays true to its Southern flavor and serves more than half a million guests per year. The Cafe’s welcoming neon sign on Highway 100 promises hot biscuits, fried chicken and country ham, drawing food enthusiasts, locals, out-of-town guests and celebrities alike. The Loveless Cafe is celebrating 75 years rooted in the traditions of comfort, home-cooked meals and down-home hospitality. To learn more, visit www.lovelesscafe.com Photography is available for download here

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