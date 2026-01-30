A New York–Born Valentine’s Treat: Tender Crush and Li-Lac Chocolates Collaborate on Limited-Time I SCREAM Tender

I SCREAM Tender with Li-Lac Chocolate available at Tender Crush (529 Broome St.), Feb. 1-15.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two fan-favorite New York City brands are serving up something unexpectedly sweet for Valentine’s Day. Tender Crush (529 Broome St.) is partnering with iconic chocolatier Li-Lac Chocolates to introduce a special collaborative version of its I SCREAM Tender, available for a limited time, Feb. 1–15.Priced at $6.50, the I SCREAM Tender features a creamy vanilla ice cream center molded in the shape of one of Tender Crush’s signature New York–style crispy chicken tenders, coated in a crispy Li-Lac dark chocolate and toffee crust, and served with a Li-Lac dark chocolate sauce dip.“Valentine’s Day desserts are usually all about the classics, like chocolate-covered strawberries,” said Stephen Parker, Corporate Executive Chef for Tender Crush and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. “Partnering with Li-Lac let us elevate our I SCREAM Tender with premium dark chocolate, creating a playful, indulgent, and unmistakably New York treat.”Founded in Greenwich Village in 1923, Li-Lac Chocolates is New York’s oldest chocolatier and is now celebrating 103 years of handcrafted excellence. While the city has evolved, Li-Lac has remained true to its roots, handcrafting every piece in small batches using original recipes and whimsical, timeless molds.“With more than a century of history behind us, we’re always looking for creative ways to celebrate our craft while staying connected to the city we love,” said Chris Taylor, owner of Li-Lac Chocolates. “This collaboration with Tender Crush brings together two New York–based brands that value craftsmanship and creativity. Using our signature dark chocolate in a new way felt like a natural extension of who we are and how we continue to celebrate special moments like Valentine’s Day.”Today, Li-Lac offers more than 120 varieties of handmade chocolates, including dairy-free and sugar-free options, and continues to set the standard for artisanal indulgence at its six New York City locations and nationwide.Valentine’s revelers can surprise a special someone by picking up the limited-time treat in-store or ordering it for delivery through third-party services. For ordering and additional information, visit www.tender-crush.com ABOUT TENDER CRUSHFrom the creators of award-winning burger joint Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Tender Crush brings a fresh, bold take to New York–style crispy chicken. Guests can enjoy chicken tenders prepared two ways — crispy and golden with a club soda-and-buttermilk batter, or marinated in lemon and spices and grilled. A love letter to the sauces that make NYC cuisine unforgettable, the menu features a lineup of house-made dipping sauces and craveable sides, plus crispy chicken sandwiches, frozen cocktails, crushable desserts including I SCREAM Tenders and Crushkins, and playful Coney Island Coolers. Tender Crush has locations in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood and Canteen Food Hall at Rio Las Vegas, with the first of a new series of openings debuting at JFK Terminal 8 in early 2026. Learn more at www.tender-crush.com ABOUT LI-LAC CHOCOLATESFounded in 1923, Li-Lac Chocolates is a long-established artisan chocolate company specializing in small-batch, handmade chocolate and gifts with exceptional quality and superior taste. Chocolates are expertly crafted using the founder's original recipes, cooking techniques, and quality ingredients. With more than 120 items, Li-Lac offers one of the largest selections of fresh gourmet chocolate in America. Every delicious item is made by hand locally in New York City and guaranteed for freshness. Learn more at www.li-lacchocolates.com and follow Li-Lac on Facebook and Instagram.Media Contacts:(Tender Crush & Black Tap): Jim Havey, jim@llac.com(Li-Lac Chocolates): Alyssa McCann, Rosen Group PR, alyssa@rosengrouppr.com

