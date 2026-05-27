Black Tap Debuts CrazySundae® in the U.S., Launching at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Black Tap's Churro Hot Fudge CrazySundae Black Tap's initial U.S. launch CrazySundae flavors: Strawberry Glazed, Cherry Bomb, and Churro Hot Fudge

The global brand behind the CrazyShake® introduces CrazySundae®, its first-ever signature dessert

CrazySundae takes the distinctive sense of fun from our CrazyShake and transforms it into an oversized dessert designed to bring people together.” — Julie Mulligan, Black Tap co-founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer launches CrazySundaetoday at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, inspired by the indulgent, unapologetic spirit of the brand’s iconic CrazyShakeCrazySundae reimagines old-school ice cream parlor nostalgia through the playful, over-the-top energy of the world-famous CrazyShake, known for its larger-than-life presentation. Each creation is a shareable show-stopping centerpiece, piled high with ice cream, cascading sauces, layered textures, and classic toppings ranging from churros and cereal to donuts.CrazySundae launches in the U.S. following a buzzworthy debut at Black Tap’s Marina Bay Sands location in Singapore. Las Vegas gets the first taste, with Nashville, Dallas, and New York City to follow.The inaugural U.S. lineup includes three core builds:Churro Hot Fudge: A rich, spice-forward profile featuring vanilla ice cream layered with Mexican hot fudge, dulce de leche, and crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch, topped with crispy churros, cinnamon sugar cookies, whipped cream, and a cherry.Cherry Bomb: A vibrant sweet-tart explosion featuring vanilla ice cream layered with sour cherry sauce, pie crumble, and granola crunch, topped with cherry pie pieces, whipped cream, and finished with cherries.Strawberry Glazed: A strawberry-forward sundae featuring vanilla ice cream with strawberry sauce and strawberry cake crumbs, finished with a whole glazed donut, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream.“Black Tap has always been about creating memorable experiences,” said Julie Mulligan, Black Tap co-founder and CEO. “CrazySundae takes the distinctive sense of fun from our CrazyShake and transforms it into an oversized shareable dessert designed to bring people together.”“Launching CrazySundae in the U.S. marks a major milestone for our brand, and there is no better stage than our home at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Chris Barish, Black Tap co-founder and owner. “After an exceptional response in Singapore, we are excited to bring the concept to the U.S. just in time for summer.”Following the launch, Black Tap will continue to push the boundaries of menu innovation with limited-edition, market-specific CrazySundaes.For more information about Black Tap and its locations, visit blacktap.com.CrazySundae photography is available HERE ABOUT BLACK TAP CRAFT BURGERS & BEERFounded by Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood in 2015, Black Tap has grown from a 15-seat local favorite into an international brand with over 20 locations across nine countries, including the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Renowned for its award-winning craft burgers and iconic CrazyShake, Black Tap is a five-time winner of the New York City Wine & Food Festival’s "Burger Bash." For more information, visit blacktap.com and follow @blacktap and @blacktaplv on Instagram and @blacktapnyc on TikTok.

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