Tom Jackobs Releases Client Loyalty Playbook to Help Private-Pay Practices Grow Without Discounts in 2026

Selling With HEART™ offers a trust-based follow-up approach designed to increase retention, renewals, and referrals.

When clients feel understood and supported, they stay longer and tell others” — Tom Jackobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health and wellness practices often start the year chasing more leads. Practice growth strategist and international speaker Tom Jackobs says a more reliable 2026 growth lever is client loyalty.Jackobs, creator of Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ helps private-pay practices sell with empathy and clarity, without pushy scripts. This January, he’s spotlighting a “Client Loyalty Playbook” to boost retention and referrals through ethical, relationship-first follow-up.“When clients feel understood and supported, they stay longer and tell others,” said Jackobs. “Create trust, then make the next step easy.”The playbook focuses on four shifts: set expectations early, use service-first check-ins, invite recommitment to the next best step, and request referrals after a “named win” the client can describe. Jackobs says these habits reduce no-shows, improve plan adherence, and work well when prospects are busy or need to talk with a spouse.Learn more at https://TomJackobs.com About Tom Jackobs: Los Angeles-based practice growth strategist helping private-pay health and wellness professionals improve conversions, retention, and referrals with Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ and Keep with HEART.Media Contact: Tom Jackobs |tom@tomjackobs.com |713-240-1529Checkout Tom’s new article that talks about Private Practice Sales Coaching

