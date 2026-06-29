Mondia Strengthens Gaming Offering with Ubisoft+ Partnership

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mondia, a leading technology company specializing in digital experiences and mobile commerce, has announced its most exciting partnership to date – a collaboration with global video game publisher Ubisoft to distribute Ubisoft+, the subscription service that provides access to beloved Ubisoft games, via Mondia-enabled tenant platforms.

This partnership launched first in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in June 2026, supported by stc group, the region’s leading digital enabler, leveraging its advanced digital infrastructure and market reach, with further rollouts planned across major telecom operators and tenant platforms in Germany, Spain, and beyond.

This marks Mondia’s most significant gaming collaboration to date, bringing globally recognized titles such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Far Cry 6, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege into its catalogue and enabling telcos and digital brands to offer high-value gaming experiences through Mondia-powered marketplaces and direct carrier billing (DCB).



Designed for Scale, Flexibility, and Differentiation

The partnership reflects Mondia’s continued focus on enabling tenants to differentiate through content that drives both engagement and monetisation:

• Expanded Reach for Ubisoft+

Mondia’s distribution network, with access to millions of users worldwide, enables Ubisoft+, a potential to reach new audiences through established telco and non-telco brands across EMEA.

• Flexible Commercial Models for Tenants

Tenants can launch Ubisoft+ as a standalone service or as part of bundled propositions aligned with their existing core products, creating value and incremental revenue streams.

• A Compelling Proposition for Consumers

Ubisoft+ offers subscribers flexible access to a diverse catalogue of Ubisoft games, spanning iconic franchises, curated classics, and new releases, delivered through a simple subscription model.



Unlocking New Opportunities for Gaming Distribution

Ubisoft+ offers access to a growing catalogue of games across multiple platforms, including PC, console, and cloud. Ubisoft+ Premium provides Day 1 access to premium editions of new releases like Anno 117: Pax Romana, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as well as DLC and monthly rewards. Ubisoft+ Classics is a curated selection of popular back catalog and live Ubisoft games like Far Cry 6 and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

By combining Ubisoft’s content with Mondia’s proven distribution and billing capabilities, the partnership sets a new benchmark for how premium gaming can be delivered at scale through content-rich ecosystems.

Paolo Rizzardini, Chief Commercial Officer, Mondia

“Partnering with Ubisoft allows us to bring a world-class AAA gaming subscription into tenant ecosystems at scale. For our tenants, this means faster access to premium content, flexible bundling options, and a stronger value proposition for their customers - all delivered through Mondia’s proven distribution and billing capabilities.”

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About Mondia

Mondia is a leading technology company that enables digital experiences by connecting world-class content with the audiences who value it most. Through its flagship platform, Mondia Gallery, Mondia unites tenants, partners, and consumer in a single ecosystem designed to drive engagement, loyalty, and growth. Putting Value at the Core of every interaction, Mondia empowers partners to unlock new revenue opportunities while delivering seamless, accessible experiences worldwide. With access to over 700 million consumers through 60+ mobile operators across 30 countries, Mondia’s ecosystem brings together premium content, proprietary technology, customer lifecycle management, analytics, and simplified payment solutions. Its portfolio spans entertainment, education, wellness, and lifestyle content, delivered through both direct-to-consumer (D2C) and white-label B2B2C models.

Headquartered in Dubai, with offices across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Mondia continues to drive digital transformation globally through strategic partnerships and trusted Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) and local-payment solutions.

For more information, visit https://mondia.com



About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. With a Ubisoft+ subscription, players can access new releases, premium editions and extra content on Day One on PC, console and cloud. For the 2024-25 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.85 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2026 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

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