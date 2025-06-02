Yango Play and Mondia Forge Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital Expansion across MENA

Our collaboration with Yango Play is a testament to our ability to drive market expansion and bring value to telecom operators and digital service providers in the region” — Paolo Rizzardini, Cheif Commercial Officer at Mondia

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yango Play, the all-in-one entertainment super app has announced a strategic partnership with Mondia, a leading provider of digital transformation and mobile technology solutions, to accelerate their market expansion across key regions in MENA. Through this collaboration, Mondia’s expertise in managing end-to-end digital ecosystems enables Yango Play to enter new markets with innovative digital solutions and seamless connectivity options.

Following the initial launch in September 2024, the partnership has already demonstrated significant success, vastly increasing the number of active subscribers on Yango Play that were onboarded in a span of months. The rollout has included Egypt, Kuwait and a leading operator in the UAE, with future plans for expansion across the MENA region.

The collaboration between Yango Play and Mondia brings forth enhanced accessibility to digital services through direct carrier billing and bundled service offerings. By integrating these solutions, Yango Play is creating a frictionless user experience, driving increased adoption, and strengthening its market presence in the region.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in Yango Play’s journey to expand its footprint across the MENA region. Mondia’s expertise in digital transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide a seamless digital experience to our growing active user base," said Roman Shimansky, Chief Executive at Yango Play.

This partnership positions Mondia as a key enabler of digital transformation, reinforcing its role in supporting global brands in expanding their reach. Mondia’s expertise in digital content distribution and carrier billing solutions ensures seamless service delivery, catering to the evolving needs of mobile users in the MENA markets.

"At Mondia, we are committed to enabling digital transformation and creating accessible digital experiences. Our collaboration with Yango Play is a testament to our ability to drive market expansion and bring value to telecom operators and digital service providers in the region," said Paolo Rizzardini, Chief Commercial Officer at Mondia.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

● Rapid Market Penetration: Achieved significant subscriber growth on Yango Play within the first six months of launch, highlighting strong demand and significant market potential.

● Regional Expansion: Successful market entry in Egypt and UAE, with plans to expand further across the MENA region where Yango Play currently operates.

● Enhanced Customer Experience: Introduction of direct carrier billing and bundled services, making digital content and services more accessible and user-friendly.

This partnership underscores the growing demand for seamless digital solutions in the region and highlights the role of strategic collaborations in driving digital transformation. With continued expansion on the horizon, Mondia and Yango Play are set to redefine digital accessibility for millions of users.



-END-



About Yango Play

Yango Play, an all-in-one entertainment super app, is a pioneering AI-powered entertainment service that combines video, music streaming, and mini-games into a single platform. Launched across MENA, it offers a seamless and comprehensive entertainment experience. Subscribers enjoy a vast selection of video content, including beloved classics and exclusive new releases, spanning movies and TV series from the Middle East, Turkey, and Hollywood, all presented ad-free and in high quality. Additionally, the app features an innovative music stream that personalises recommendations to match user preferences, blending international hits with regional favourites. Available on both Google PlayStore and iOS App Store, Yango Play stands out for its diverse content library and personalised entertainment experience. For more information about Yango Play and its offerings, visit https://play.yango.com/?lang=en

Stay in the loop with the latest content by following Yango Play on social media:

Facebook: Yango Play

Instagram: @yangoplay

Twitter: @Yango_Play

TikTok: @yangoplay

YouTube: Yango Play Channel



About Mondia

Mondia is a leading mobile commerce company dedicated to connecting, digitalizing, and monetising mobile consumers. Mondia provides access to over 700m consumers through more than 60 mobile operators across 30 countries. With offices across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Mondia is committed to enabling digitalisation across the globe through its distinctive technology, strategic partnerships, extensive network and global coverage. Mondia also offers unparalleled reach to the world’s most recognised brands and merchants, ensuring secure, simplified, and seamless global Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), Local Payment Methods, and digital payment solutions.

For more information, please visit https://mondia.com

Media Contacts

Mondia Marketing

marketing@mondia.com

Yango Play PR

maged.ali@publicistinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.