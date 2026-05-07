Mondia Adds Clue to Its Growing Portfolio of Digital Lifestyle Services

Partnering with Mondia allows us to bring Clue to new audiences through trusted telecom platforms” — Hugo Marshall, Commercial Director at Clue

HAMBURG, GERMANY, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mondia, a global tech-driven solutions enabler specialising in digital experiences and mobile commerce, is partnering with Clue, a globally recognized science-based, women-led period and cycle tracking app, to expand access to trusted digital health services across Germany via telco and enterprise marketplaces.

Through Mondia’s platform, Clue will be made available via leading telecom and enterprise portals managed by Mondia, expanding with Vodafone in Germany. The launch enables millions of mobile users to access Clue’s trusted reproductive health tracking tools directly through their operator marketplaces.

With over 10 million active monthly users in more than 190 countries, Clue is one of the world’s most recognized digital health platforms for menstrual and reproductive health. The app helps users track cycles, monitor symptoms such as mood and pain, predict fertile windows, and better understand hormonal patterns through a science-based, data-driven approach.

This partnership highlights the growing role of telecom ecosystems as digital lifestyle platforms that extend far beyond connectivity. By integrating Clue into operator marketplaces, Mondia enables telecom partners to offer subscribers trusted wellness solutions alongside entertainment, lifestyle, and productivity services. Mondia’s technology platform simplifies distribution, enabling digital services to scale across telecom ecosystems and reach millions of users.

Clue Highlights

● Comprehensive Health Tracking: Menstrual cycle, fertility (Clue Conceive), perimenopause (Clue Perimenopause), and cycle symptoms tracking (PMS, mood, skin, pain).

● Scientific and Inclusive: CE-marked Class 1 medical device, regulated by GDPR, and available to anyone with a cycle.

● Educational Content Library: Research-backed articles and insights, helping users understand patterns in their bodies.

● Global Recognition: Partnered with leading scientific institutions to advance reproductive health understanding and help close the gender data gap.

Clue went live in March 2026 through operator marketplaces managed by Mondia, beginning with major telcos in Germany.



“Partnering with Mondia allows us to bring Clue to new audiences through trusted telecom platforms,” said Hugo Marshall, Commercial Director at Clue. "With Clue already available in over 190 countries, this partnership opens up a powerful new distribution channel — starting in Germany, with multiple markets and telcos set to follow."

“Digital health tools like Clue empower people with knowledge about their bodies, and expanding access to these services is an important step toward improving everyday wellbeing,” said Paolo Rizzardini, Chief Commercial Officer at Mondia. “Through our partnerships with leading telecom operators, we’re enabling innovative services to reach millions of users within trusted digital environments.”

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About Mondia

Mondia is a leading technology company that enables digital experiences by connecting world-class content with the audiences who value it most. Through its flagship platform, Mondia Gallery, Mondia unites tenants, partners, and consumer in a single ecosystem designed to drive engagement, loyalty, and growth. Putting Value at the Core of every interaction, Mondia empowers partners to unlock new revenue opportunities while delivering seamless, accessible experiences worldwide. With access to over 700 million consumers through 60+ mobile operators across 30 countries, Mondia’s ecosystem brings together premium content, proprietary technology, customer lifecycle management, analytics, and simplified payment solutions. Its portfolio spans entertainment, education, wellness, and lifestyle content, delivered through both direct-to-consumer (D2C) and white-label B2B2C models.

Headquartered in Dubai, with offices across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Mondia continues to drive digital transformation globally through strategic partnerships and trusted Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) and local-payment solutions.

For more information, visit https://mondia.com

About Clue

Clue is the leading women-led period & cycle tracker, trusted by over 100 million people globally to navigate their health journeys. Beyond tracking, Clue transforms biological data into personal empowerment, helping users make sense of their hormones and discover their unique cycle patterns.

Whether users are looking to understand their bodies, conceive, track a pregnancy, or navigate perimenopause, Clue serves as an intelligent, science-backed, and data-driven guide. Our impact is supported by research: in a recent study, 96% of Clue users reported that tracking helps them feel more prepared for their period. Clue is on a mission to change the future of female health, one data point at a time. Join the movement and try Clue for free today at helloclue.com.

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