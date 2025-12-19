Ruling limits automaker use of dealer arbitration clauses

(Subscription required) An appeals court reversed an arbitration order, holding BMW could not enforce a dealership arbitration clause against a consumer's Song-Beverly warranty claims, vacating the arbitration award and judgment, and remanding the case for further trial court proceedings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.