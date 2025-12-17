New ATS Heat Sinks Designed for NVIDIA Jetson Thor Modules

New heat sinks from Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. provide thermal management for NVIDIA Jetson Thor modules.

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has introduced a line of high-performance heat sinks engineered for NVIDIA Jetson Thor modules, providing robust thermal management for next-generation edge computing, physical AI, and robotics platforms. The new heat sinks include active and passive cooling options, giving developers flexible, ready-to-deploy thermal solutions for sustained, intense workloads.One active Jetson Thor heat sink features a frameless fan embedded within its aluminum fin field. This fansink can cool 95W TDP devices at 50°C. Dimensions are 87 x 100.8 x 20 mm (L x W x H), with a weight of 104g.The other active heat sink uses a powerful, top-mounted ATS blower capable of cooling 175W TDP devices at 50°C. It is dimensioned 92 x 100.8 x 28.6 mm (L x W x H), including the blower. It weighs 174g.The passive aluminum heat sink provides up to 100W of cooling at 50°C with 500 LFM system airflow. Dimensions are 87 x 100.8 x 20 mm (L x W x H), and weight is 168g.All versions of NVIDIA Jetson Thor supported heat sinks ship with a pre-assembled, high performance thermal interface material (TIM) to enhance thermal transfer.The unprecedented compute density of Jetson Thor pushes thermal requirements beyond what traditional embedded cooling solutions can support. The new ATS heat sinks are engineered to maintain performance stability under continuous high-power operation, ensuring AI workloads run at full throttle without sacrificing thermal performance.The NVIDIA Jetson Thor series modules deliver up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute and 128 GB of memory in a 40–130 W power envelope, providing a major leap for physical AI and robotics.ATS provides cooling solutions for all Jetson SOMs. For detailed specifications on the ATS heat sinks for Jetson Thor modules, available for immediate shipping, visit qats.com, call 781-769-2800, or email ats-hq@qats.com.About Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. With more than 35 years serving this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry-leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems for chip to data center, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in Norwood, MA, USA, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China, Vietnam, Malasia, and India. ATS’ global distribution center is in China. Unique and patented ATS products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at https://www.qats.com/ or email ats-hq@qats.com.

