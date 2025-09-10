New ATS Heat Sinks Cool AMD Kria™ K24 SOMs

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) provides heat sinks engineered for AMD Kria™ K24 System-on-Modules (SOMs).

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has introduced a new line of heat sinks engineered for AMD Kria™ K24 System-on-Modules (SOMs). Designed for edge AI applications, the K24 SOMs deliver high performance-per-watt in a compact form factor. Target applications include industrial motor control, medical devices, sensor fusion systems, and multi-axis robots used in factory automation.The Kria K24 SOM is based on the Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC architecture. It integrates an ARM Mali-400 MP2 GPU, a deep learning processor unit (DPU), and separate Application and Real-Time processors. ATS cools these components using a single heat sink, which mounts directly to a K24 SOM’s standard clamshell thermal plate. Each unit includes a pre-assembled, high-performance thermal interface material (TIM) on the base to ensure effective heat transfer.Manufactured from aluminum and anodized black, the heat sinks are offered in either straight fin or ATS maxiFLOW™ spread fin configurations. All versions share the same footprint—41.3 x 60 mm—while available heights range from 9.8-20.0 mm. Under ducted airflow conditions at 500 LFM, thermal resistance can be as low as 0.67°C/W.To support thermal design planning, ATS provides an online calculator at qats.com. Engineers can input power and ambient temperature values to model the heat sink’s performance across varying airflow scenarios.ATS heat sinks for Kria K24 SOMs are available through its global network of authorized distributors, including Avnet, which is a member of the AMD Embedded Partner Program. ATS is also a participating member of the program.For detailed specifications, downloadable CAD models, and availability, visit qats.com, call 781-769-2800, or email ats-hq@qats.com.######About Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 35 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry-leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the U.S., strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at https://www.qats.com/ or email ats-hq@qats.com.

