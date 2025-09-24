New ATS Thermal Transfer Plates Help Optimize NVIDIA Jetson™ Modules Performance

New thermal transfer plates from Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. help optimize the thermal performance of NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, Orin NX, Nano, and Xavier NX SOMs.

New ATS thermal transfer plates help optimize the thermal performance of NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, Orin NX, Nano, and Xavier NX modules.

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), a global provider of thermal management solutions, has introduced a series of thermal transfer plates (TTPs) designed for optimizing NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, Orin NX, Nano, and Xavier NX modules thermal performance.These transfer plates are used when the Jetson system-on-module (SOM) is installed inside a sealed enclosure, such as a gateway or extruded enclosure, where there is no internal air flow. In these environments, excess heat from the SOM processors must be conducted to the enclosure wall for external dissipation. The bottom surface of the transfer plate mounts directly on top of the SOM, while the flat top surface presses against the enclosure panel, which then functions as the heat sink.Each ATS plate is made from black anodized aluminum. Standard dimensions are 40 x 63 x 5 mm (L x W x H) to fit Jetson Orin Nano and Orin NX SOMs, and 40 x 60 x 5 mm for Jeston Nano and Xavier NX SOMs. All are provided with leaf springs and screws for secure mounting to PCBs. A thermal interface material (TIM) is pre-assembled on their mounting side.For detailed specifications and ordering information, visit qats.com, call 781-769-2800, or email ats-hq@qats.com.# # # #About Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry-leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the U.S., strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at https://www.qats.com/ or email ats-hq@qats.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.