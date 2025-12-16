Veteran & military year-round discounts

Researching veteran discounts often means dodging outdated information, misleading sites, or even malware—some require paid memberships, too. We’ve created a reliable list: no fees, and fully vetted, we’ve got your six.

This list was verified as of December 12, 2025. Updates will follow as needed.

*The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on part of VA. Verify information with the organization offering.

Accessories

GATORZ Eyewear Special pricing available.

Sunglass Hut 15% Off.

Ares Watches Special pricing available.

Marathon Watch Company 10% Off.

PROOF Wallets Special pricing available.

Resco Instruments 15% Off.

Automotive

Advance Auto Parts 10% Off regularly priced in-store items.

Amanda Products 10% Off.

Anthem Off-Road 15% Off select products.

Audi $1,000 Toward the lease or purchase of select Audi vehicles.

Auto Accessories Garage 5-20% Off.

BMW $500-$5,000 Toward a new vehicle lease or purchase.

GM (Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac) $500 Cash allowance on select vehicles.

Chrysler $500 Bonus towards purchases and leases on select 2026 and 2025 Chrysler Brand vehicles. Restrictions may apply.

Ford/Lincoln Cash reward based on zip code. Restrictions may apply.

Harley Davidson Offers a variety of discounts, including free shipping, overseas storage, rentals, and special military financing.

Honda Eligible military members, retirees, Veterans, and their families can enjoy a $500 savings on a new Honda. Restrictions may apply.

Hyundai $500 Bonus cash. Restrictions may apply.

Infiniti Discount for Active Duty, Reservists, Retirees, and Veterans within two years of discharge date. Discount varies by vehicle.

Jeep $500 Bonus cash. Restrictions may apply.

KC Hilites 10% Off.

Lexus $1,000 Rebate, including Gold Star families. Restrictions may apply.

Mavis Tires 10% Discount.

Mazda $500 Bonus cash. Restrictions may apply.

Nissan $500 Cash back. Restrictions may apply.

O’Reilly Auto Parts 10% Off.

Pep Boys 10% Off daily and 50% off oil changes every Wednesday.

Subaru $500 Off. Restrictions may apply.

Take 5 Oil Change 25% Off oil changes.

Tesla $500 Off. Restrictions may apply.

Toyota $500 Off. Restrictions may apply.

Urban Helmets 15% Off.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change 15% Off the total invoice.

Volkswagen $500 Bonus cash. Restrictions may apply.

Volvo $500 Bonus cash towards the lease or purchase of a new or certified vehicle. Restrictions may apply.

Clothing and shoes

Adidas 30% Off online and in-store, 15% off at factory outlet stores.

American Giant 20% Off.

Armed Forces Gear 20% Off.

Asics 25% Off qualifying full-priced footwear and 30% off qualifying full-priced clothing & accessories.

Barstool Sports Up to 15% Off.

Born Primitive Up to 15% Off.

Bonobos 20% Off.

BN3TH 20% Off online purchase.

Brooks Running 25% Off.

Carhartt 15% Off.

Champion 10% Off.

Champs Sports 10% Off most items.

Cole Haan 15% Off.

Columbia 10% Off.

Darn Tough Vermont Special pricing for Veterans.

Dickies 20% Off.

Dockers 25% Off.

Eddie Bauer 10% Off.

Express 5% Off in-store purchases.

Foot Locker 10% Off most products.

Hari Mari 20% Off retail price.

Helly Hansen 35% Off.

Jockey 10% Off.

Karen Kane 20% Off online.

Libarsi Footwear 30% use code Veterans30

L.L. Bean 10% Off.

Lululemon 15% Off in-store.

Mountain Khakis 40% Off.

Nike 10% Off most items.

North Face 10% Off online and in-store.

Oakley Up to 50% off.

On Cloud Special Pricing available.

Origin USA: Discounted pricing on individual items or 5% off the entire order.

Puma 20% Off online purchases.

Rack Room Shoes 10% Off.

Timberland 10% Off select styles.

Triple Aught Design 15% Off most products.

Under Armour 20% Off in-store and online, and 10% off discount at factory stores.

UNTUCKit 25% Off select items.

US Polo Assn 20% Off online purchase.

Vera Bradley 10% Off online purchases.

Vineyard Vines 15% Off most items.

Vittorio Menswear and Tuxedo 10% Off purchases and rentals.

Wrangler 25% Off online orders once verified.

Computer, electronics, and gaming

Apple 10% Off products and accessories.

Cobra 10% Off.

Dell Up to 10% Off.

Gamestop Up to 10% off most products in-store.

HP Up to 40% off through the HP Frontline Heroes Store.

Microsoft 10% Off select products.

XOTIC PC Special pricing available for Veterans.

Sony 10% Off electronics, including consoles/accessories.

Entertainment

Cinemark Discounts at select theatres. Available for active military, reservists, retired members, and dependents.

Dave and Busters 15% Off food.

Disneyland Resort Special pricing on theme park tickets and resort hotel rates for eligible Veterans.

Seaworld Parks and Entertainment Various discounts for active military and Veterans depending on location.

StubHub Save $20 on most events.

Top Golf 10% Off.

Universal Orlando Resort Specially priced tickets and vacation packages for eligible Veterans.

Universal Studios Hollywood Specially priced tickets for eligible Veterans.

Vet Tix Free tickets to various events.

Walt Disney World Special pricing on theme park tickets and resort hotel rates for eligible Veterans.

Health, wellness, and fitness

BodyBuilding.com 10% Off.

Jocko Fuel 15% Off through GOVX or website by contacting hello@jockofuel.com.

Peloton Special pricing on memberships and equipment.

Tommie Cooper 15% Off.

Tonal $500 Off.

Tough Mudder Up to 25% off participant registration.

Food and beverage

Alpha Coffee 10% Off.

Atkins 10% Off bars and shakes.

BJs Wholesale Reduced membership fees.

Black Rifle Coffee 50% Off first subscription.

Costco New members can get up to a $60 Digital Costco Shop Card.

Fire Department Coffee 20% discount for life.

Fuel Meals Up to 15% off.

KC Cattle Company 20% Off.

Primal Beef Company 10% off and access to special deals year-round.

Home and garden

Birch 30% Off.

GelPro 25% Off online purchases.

Ghost Bed 27% Off everything in stock.

Helix 30% Off sitewide.

Home Depot 10% Off most items.

HexClad 10% Off.

iRobot 15% Off select robots and free shipping on all robot orders

John Deere Upgraded John Deere Rewards Membership

Lowes 10% Off eligible purchases.

Mattress Firm Up to 20% off.

Nectar Mattresses Extra 5% off online offers.

Nest Bedding 10% Off.

Northern Tool Equipment 10% Off.

Puffy Mattress Save $1,425 when you buy any Puffy Mattress.

Purple Mattress 10% Off

Sherwin-Williams 15% Off.

Tuft & Needle 15% Off.

Wellness Mats 10% Off.

Jewelry

Alpine Rings 30% Off.

Antique Jewelry Mall 10% Off.

Helzberg Diamonds 10% Off.

The Facets Collection 10% Off all jewelry and 5% off all engagement rings and loose diamonds.

Tiffany & CO. 10% Off engagement rings and wedding bands. The engagement discount is available in the U.S. only.

Hair, face, and body

Bevel Shaving 15% Off shaving kit subscriptions.

Beard Sorcery 25% Off

Black Ship Grooming Co. Up to 15% off.

Dr. Squatch 10% Off

e.l.f Cosmetics 25% Off.

Johnny Slicks 15% Off.

M.A.C. Cosmetics 25% Off.

Razor MD 15% Off.

SEEN 15% Off.

Warlord Grooming 20% Off.

Memberships

AARP Up to $45 off on membership. Membership unlocks additional discounts available to AARP members.

AAA Free upgrade from basic membership to Plus Membership, additional discounts, and offers.

Miscellaneous

Allegiance Flag Supply 10% Off.

National Park Service Free annual pass.

RoboForm Savings of up to 40%.

Stanley Up to 40% off.

LinkedIn Free 1-year Premium Career subscription, including one year of access to LinkedIn Learning.

Penske 15% truck rentals.

PODS Up to 30% off.

Tabletop Terrain 20% Off.

Medical and prescriptions

Eyemart Express 20% Off.

Kaiser Permanente Eyecare 20% Off prescription eyeglasses.

EyeBuyDirect 20% Off.

Lasik Plus 20% Off on Lasik.

Outdoors and sporting goods

Aftco 20% off.

Aimpoint Special pricing available.

Ballistic Armor Co Up to 20% off.

BioLite 20% on select products.

Calloway 15% off.

Camping World RV & Outdoors 5% off at all locations.

Comp-Tac 10% off..

Dynamis Alliance Special pricing available.

Evolve Skateboards $100 discount on your electric skateboard order (skateboard purchases only).

E-Z UP Up to 20% off Instant Shelter products and accessories.

Gameguard 20% Off.

Gerber Gear Veteran Program includes discounted products and exclusive offers.

MAGPUL Special pricing available.

Montana Knife Company Discounts vary per item.

No Surrender Gear Save up to 15%

Parker Mountain Machine 10% on proprietary PMM-designed products and services

PXG 20% off equipment and apparel.

Sig Sauer 15% off non-sale items.

Smith & Wesson Up to $150 in rebates.

Snakestaff Systems Special pricing available.

Stop Box 15% Off

Surefire Up to 20% off.

Tackle Direct 10% Off.

TaylorMade 15% off entire purchase.

True Precision Special pricing available for Veterans.

Vaultek Safes Special pricing available for Veterans.

Vibe Kayaks Special pricing for Veterans.

Winkler Knives 25% off instore at Winkler Actual.

Pet and animal

A Pup Above 20% Off.

Petmate 25% Off.

PetSmart Grooming 10% Off on Tuesdays.

PetSmart Pets Hotel 10% Off.

Restaurants

Bonefish Grill 10% Off.

El Pollo Loco 15% Off.

Luna Grill 10% Off, excluding alcohol.

Melting Pot 20% Off dinner (food only) every Sunday.

Outback 10% Off every day.

Texas de Brazil 10% Off, not valid on holidays.

The Greene Turtle 15% Off.

Retail

Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s 10% Off daily in-store and online.

Boscov’s Up to 15% Off, including sales events.

EXCHANGE Online and in-person shopping privileges for eligible Veterans.

Fanatics 15% Off and free ground shipping.

Huckberry 10% Off.

Kohls 15% Off on purchases made on Mondays, in-store only.

Michaels 15% Off entire purchase, including sale items; some exclusions apply.

MLB Shop 15% Off online orders.

Nascar Shop 10% Off online orders.

Navy Exchange Online and in-person shopping privileges for eligible Veterans.

NBA Store 15% Off online orders.

NFL Shop 15% Off online orders.

NHL Shop 15% Off online orders.

Samsung Up to 30% off Samsung.com.

US Elite Gear 10% Off, some exclusions.

Veterans Canteen Service Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care, along with their families, can enjoy discounts on brand-name products and services, including tires, military apparel, and more, both in-store and online.

Yankee Candle 10% Off in retail stores, outlet stores, and online. This discount can be combined with any other in-store or coupon discount.

Yeti Special pricing available.

Subscriptions/Streaming Services

DISH Stars & Stripes Pack added to your TV package for two years at no cost, and one free movie rental per month.

Disney+ 25% Off annual subscription through Exchange-authorized shoppers.

Paramount+ 50% off any Paramount+ plan for the life of the subscription.

Peacock $3.99 monthly subscription for one year. Eligible to reverify after 12 months to continue with the discounted rate.

Fox Nation One free year subscription.

MLB TV Save 35%.

NBA TV Save 30%.

Sirius XM Save 25%.

Hulu 25% off monthly subscription for Exchange-authorized shoppers.

YouTube TV New Subscribers save $15/month for 12 months.

Travel and lodging

Best Western Discounts at or below per diem.

Carnival Cruise Lines Special military fares available.

Celebrity Cruises $25 savings for inside and ocean view, and $100 savings for veranda, Concierge Class, AquaClass, and Suites.

Disney Cruise Line Discounted rates on new bookings on select cruises are available for eligible service members

Grand Sierra Resort 20% off hotel room rate.

Great Wolf Lodge Save up to 40%.

JetBlue 5% discount on everyday JetBlue travel when enrolled in Veterans Advantage. Members also receive a two-checked-bag allowance at no extra cost.

Princess Cruises Up to $250 of free onboard spending money on all cruises.

Red Roof Inn 10% off all bookings.

Royal Caribbean Special rates on selected sailings.

Sandals Resorts 10% off.

Veterans on the Lake Resort Cabins and RV vacations for Veterans, disabled public, and their families and friends in Superior National Forest, Minnesota.

Wireless and internet

AT&T Save 25% on unlimited wireless plans.

Motorola 10% off sitewide.

T-Mobile Save up to $20 /line per month on eligible plans.

Verizon Fios Home Internet starting at $30 per month, discounted cellular service, & 25% off select accessories.

Xfinity Discounts on Xfinity mobile plans, NOW TV, Internet, and Xfinity Rewards Diamond member status.

Enjoying Veteran discounts is the start

The VA National Veterans Financial Resource Center (FINVET) empowers you to turn everyday savings into long-term financial success.