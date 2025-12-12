$1.2 million seized in illicit tobacco operation

Release date: 12/12/25

More than $1.2 million worth of illegal tobacco and vapes have been seized in an operation targeting South Australia’s north and west.

The state’s illicit tobacco taskforce within Consumer and Business Services raided multiple businesses in the mid-north, Yorke Peninsula and West Coast supported by SAPOL’s Operation Eclipse, last week.

The operation was conducted from 1 - 4 December and resulted in 17 short term closure orders (28 days) being issued by the Minister Michaels for stores in Moonta, Kadina, Wallaroo, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Whyalla and Port Lincoln with investigations ongoing.

More than 52,000 packets of cigarettes, more than 136,000 cigarette tubes, nearly six thousand vapes, and 73 kilograms of loose tobacco were seized valued at more than $1.2 million with:

Illicit product worth approximately $869,000 seized in Port Lincoln;

Approximately $260,000 worth seized in Whyalla;

Approximately $70,000 worth seized in Port Augusta and

Approximately $50,000 worth seized from stores on Yorke Peninsula

In total:

Three stores were hit with closure orders in Port Lincoln (including Smoke King and American Candy)

Five stores were hit with closure orders in Whyalla (including Topz Shopz Deli and Whyalla Gifts and Accessories)

Two shops were hit with closure orders in Port Augusta (Shop 360 and Smoke Shop)

Three shops were hit with closure orders in Port Pirie (Port Pirie Gifts and Accessories, Port Pirie Convenience and Smoke Dream)

Four shops were hit with closure orders on the Copper Cost (Smoke Accessories and Gifts, Kadina Gift and Accessories, Wallaroo Gift House and Good n Cheap).

South Australia has led the way in the response to the illicit tobacco trade in Australia, recently judged as best in the nation by the Australian Council on Smoking and Health, with tough new penalties and closure orders.

The Malinauskas Government invested $16 million to create a dedicated illicit tobacco taskforce, which has been relentlessly raiding businesses and shutting down stores across South Australia with more than $50 million worth of product seized and 100 closure orders to date.

The taskforce has been active right across the state closing stores in metropolitan Adelaide and regional South Australia with approximately 20 per cent of raids taking part in the regions.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Malinauskas Government has been relentless in the fight against illicit tobacco and our illicit tobacco taskforce is active right across the state.

Last week, we closed 17 stores in the mid-north who were caught selling illegal tobacco and vapes and seized $1.2 million in product.

In total, we have closed more than 100 stores across the state seized approximately $50 million worth of product.

We know it is largely organised crime that is behind this trade and closing down stores significantly disrupts their business model.

The presence of illicit tobacco is extremely dangerous, and we are not going to allow these criminals to operate in our state.