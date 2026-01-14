New leadership for Adelaide Festival

Release date: 13/01/26

The South Australian Government has today announced a new Board and Chair to lead the Adelaide Festival.

The Board will be led by Ms Judy Potter, a trusted leader who led the Adelaide Festival Corporation Board for eight years from 2016 to 2023.

Ms Potter has held significant appointments on other arts boards including the South Australian Film Corporation and Adelaide Fringe and has particular experience in leading organisations and boards through periods of change.

She will be joined on the board by respected and experienced arts executive and board representative Rob Brookman AM.

Mr Brookman has led a number of Australia’s foremost arts organisations and festivals including the Adelaide Festival where he has served as Administrator, Associate Director and Executive Director, and the Adelaide Festival Centre, where he has worked as Programming Director, Producer and Artistic Director.

Respected media identity Ms Jane Doyle OAM will serve on the Board. She has a strong commitment and experience in the arts industry and is a member of the State Opera Board.

John Irving AM has also been appointed. He has a professional accounting and financial services background, commercial and legal knowledge and business experience, and has held positions on multiple government and private sector boards, including the State Theatre Company South Australia and State Opera.

The decision to appoint a new board was taken after the resignations of the majority of the previous board.

Adelaide City Council nominated board member Mary Couros will remain on the board until the expiry of her term in early February.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Adelaide Festival is a treasured institution.

It belongs to the people of South Australia, and transcends any individual.

It is vital we safeguard the festival for the future, which is why today I have appointed a board of experienced and trusted South Australians to ensure the 2026 Adelaide Festival can proceed under new leadership.

Judy Potter successfully stewarded the Adelaide Festival for more than eight years. She is a forthright, skilful leader and I am grateful she has returned to lead this task.

She will ably assisted by respected arts figure Rob Brookman AM, Jane Doyle OAM and John Irving AM.

Attributable to Judy Potter

I feel privileged to be invited to step back in as Chair of the Adelaide Festival Board and to use my expertise and experience to ensure the successful delivery of the 2026 Adelaide Festival.

The Adelaide Festival is deeply loved by South Australians and it is an honour to lead its board.

I would like to acknowledge and thank Rob, Jane and John for joining me in this task.