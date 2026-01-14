850 homes unlocked in Golden Grove rezoning

Release date: 13/01/26

Hundreds of new homes and jobs will be unlocked in Adelaide’s north-eastern suburbs after the signing of a code amendment that will rezone land at Golden Grove.

The Minister for Planning has signed the Golden Grove Neighbourhood Stage 1 and Golden Grove Master Planned Stage 2 code amendments to rezone just under 104 hectares of land from Rural Living to Master Planned Neighbourhood, with a portion of Stage 2 rezoned as Employment land.

The amendments are expected to unlock around 850 homes, delivering housing supply close to the Stables Shopping Centre, public transport and other existing services in Golden Grove.

Signing the code amendments follows an extensive consultation process where 442 submissions were made by members of the public, stakeholders, government agencies and experts.

A 12 month air quality monitoring program and additional noise investigations have been completed, with the Environment Protection Authority confirming the air quality testing meets their requirements

Both code amendments include rules to manage new housing next to the Golden Grove quarry, including the Interface Management Overlay and Resource Extraction Protection Area Overlay within 500 metres of the quarry boundary. Additionally, open space has been provided for in the concept plan, further protecting this interface.

These overlays are backed by measures like a landscaped earth mound, acoustic treatments via a Land Management Agreement and title encumbrances advising buyers about nearby quarry work.

The master planned approach will allow for a mix of lot sizes and dwelling types, supported by an indicative open space network, pedestrian and cycling links and upgraded road connections.

An Urban Tree Canopy Overlay will be applied across the development site in both stages to promote increased tree canopy.

Road and stormwater infrastructure deeds negotiated between Council and affected landowners will help coordinate the timely delivery of key infrastructure as development proceeds.

Attributable to Nick Champion

Rezoning this land is the first step towards a significant housing supply boost in Adelaide’s north-east.

These planning changes have been informed by a meticulous consultation process that ensures we can capitalise on land that we need for homes without impacting on the work of the quarry or having the work of the quarry impact on residents.

Golden Grove is a suburb that is connected to services, infrastructure and nature and by opening up more land for homes, we’re giving more South Australians the chance to experience everything this community has to offer.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce MP, Member for King

Housing supply has been an ongoing issue across the country and we are not immune from it in the north-east.

These new homes will provide housing for young people, families and those wanting to move into what is such a great area which can only serve to strengthen our community.

Golden Grove is a wonderful part of South Australia to live and these new homes will give future generations the opportunity to continue to live in this unique part of our state.