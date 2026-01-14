$3bn copper record charges up SA’s resource exports

Release date: 13/01/26

South Australia’s copper prospects show no signs of slowing, with the in-demand mineral breaking through the $3 billion mark for refined copper to a new record export figure for South Australia.

New international trade figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show that in the 12 months to November 2025, refined copper and copper products reached $3.1 billion on the back of record prices – up from $2.65 billion in the 12 months to November 2024.

Copper is essential to many of the technologies being deployed around the world to electrify and decarbonise economies. It also features heavily in the infrastructure for information technology, meaning the increasing use of artificial intelligence is likely to fuel even greater demand for South Australia’s copper.

Copper’s phenomenal growth is no flash in the pan: the total value of South Australia’s copper exports, including copper ores and concentrates, has grown by almost 100 per cent from $2.15 billion in 2015-16 to $4.28 billion in 2024-25.

South Australia is known to host almost 70 per cent of Australia’s economic copper reserves, with major mines like Olympic Dam, Carrapateena and Prominent Hill in production, and more opportunities under investigation and various stages of development.

The Hillside and Kalkaroo deposits progressing through to development and other deposits including the Oak Dam, Mutooroo and Elizabeth are showing high prospectivity.

The state’s leading body for geological knowledge and analysis, the Geological Survey for South Australia (GSSA), has been an important force in many of the state’s key copper discoveries. The GSSA is in the process of ramping up its focus on minerals and other resources considered essential to the energy transition, including copper.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has also commenced a competitive procurement process for the potentially game-changing Northern Water project, which could unlock more copper mining and processing opportunities in the north of the state.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

This record $3 billion figure is more evidence that copper is the resource of the future, and further vindication of the government’s determination for South Australia to be a world leader in copper.

We recognise that current prices are at historic highs, but the global economic drivers for copper suggest demand could remain buoyant for the foreseeable future.

With its abundant proven and prospective copper resources, South Australia is incredibly well-placed to meet this demand.

But we’re not resting on our laurels.

Ramping up production from existing and new deposits takes risk, effort and long-term commitment from private sector explorers, investors and developers, and the support of governments and communities.

That’s why we’re committed to delivering the nation’s – if not the world’s – best precompetitive data through our Geological Survey to give explorers and investors a headstart, to draw new players to compete for our resources, and to share some of the risk.

It’s also why we’re progressing procurement processes for the Northern Water project, which if delivered will give our existing and prospective copper provinces the best possible chance to tap into this generational opportunity.

Right now, South Australia has a chance to ride a global wave of demand to greater prosperity. We’re doing everything in our power to seize this significant opportunity.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

From highly-demanded commodities to world-class produce, South Australia is setting export records across the board.

More than 200,000 jobs across our state are tied to exports, and our Government recognises the opportunity this momentum provides for our industries.

We'll continue to work closely with South Australian exporters for the benefit of our state and our economy.