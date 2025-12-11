Historic social media age limit now in effect

Release date: 10/12/25

A world-leading age limit on social media – based upon legislation drafted in South Australia – is now in effect nationwide, protecting the health and development of young people.

From today, age-restricted social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X, YouTube, Kick and Reddit will have to take reasonable steps to prevent Australians under the age of 16 from creating or keeping an account.

The restrictions aim to protect young Australians from pressures and risks that users can be exposed to while logged in to social media accounts, including design features that encourage them to spend more time on screens, while also serving content that can harm their health.

The legislation was prepared based upon model legislation drafted by former Chief Justice of the High Court the Honourable Robert French AC, who was commissioned by Premier Peter Malinauskas in May 2024 to conduct a legal examination into the restrictions.

The findings of the French Review were presented to National Cabinet in September last year.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

There is no more important resource than our young people, and it is our first duty to protect them. This change will improve their health, wellbeing and academic performance.

We are exceptionally proud that South Australian leadership has seen this legislative change now in effect nationwide, with the rest of the world now watching closely.

Fundamentally, this legislation is all about empowering parents to be able to say no to their children being force-fed harmful content through addictive algorithms.

No longer will families face the peer pressure of their children needing a social media account just to keep up with the other kids in class.