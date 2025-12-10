AVANTech, LLC expands Richland County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – AVANTech, LLC (AVANTech), a design, engineering, and Nuclear Quality Assurance-1 (NQA-1) fabrication partner delivering advanced processing solutions and build-to-print products, today announced it is expanding its operations in Richland County. The company’s $3.7 million investment will create 65 new jobs.

Founded in 1999, AVANTech is an industry leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of customer process systems and integrated solutions for the nuclear, energy, environmental and industrial markets.

AVANTech will add 45,000 square feet to its existing operation, located at 2050 American Italian Way in Columbia, and lease a new 12,000-square-foot facility to support enhanced fabrication, testing and assembly capabilities.

Operations are expected to be online in February 2026. Individuals interested in joining the AVANTech team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

"We are incredibly proud to announce this expansion in Richland County, a community we’ve been honored to call home for more than 26 years. This milestone reflects both our company’s continued growth and our deep, long-standing commitment to the region. Richland County has been an exceptional partner throughout our journey, and we look forward to creating new opportunities, strengthening our local presence and contributing to the area’s economic vitality for many years to come." -AVANTech CEO Mike Pilon

"AVANTech’s decision to expand and create 65 new jobs in Richland County demonstrates the confidence companies place in South Carolina’s people and business environment. We welcome the company’s continued investment in the Midlands and applaud the success AVANTech has achieved in our state." -Gov. Henry McMaster

"AVANTech’s expansion announcement reinforces South Carolina’s commitment to supporting our existing companies. We celebrate the company’s contribution to the Richland County community and are proud to continue our support of the company as it builds upon its South Carolina legacy." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"This latest expansion of AVANTech not only strengthens its presence and capacity in our community, it reinforces our region’s robust manufacturing base. The company’s promise to add more management, professional and skilled positions at the facility gives our residents more options to grow their careers at home." -Richland County Council Chairwoman Jesica Mackey

FIVE FAST FACTS