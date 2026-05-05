Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 4, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of May 4, 2026, include the following:

Tuesday, May 5 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by Assistant Secretary Alex Adams of the U.S. Administration for Children and Families within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Tony Catone, members of the South Carolina General Assembly, and other state leaders for a press conference announcing South Carolina’s participation in the 'A Home for Every Child' initiative, Statehouse, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the 20th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial at the Law Enforcement Monument on the Statehouse Grounds, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

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Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: April 27, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of April 27, 2026, included:

Tuesday, April 28

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Arrival Ceremony welcoming His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Her Majesty Queen Camilla, The White House, Washington, D.C.

1:15 PM: Meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the FBI Statewide Academy Association event, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 29

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Bill Sandifer.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Homebuilders Builders Association of South Carolina meeting, Law Offices of Gallivan, White and Boyd, 1201 Main Street, Suite 1200, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster met with S.C. STEM Students on Signing Day, Statehouse, South Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, April 30

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate and South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:00 AM: Call with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Frank Rogers.

Friday, May 1

1:00 PM: Agency call.

1:15 PM: Economic development call.

2:45 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.