Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 11, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of May 11, 2026, include the following:

Tuesday, May 12 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will provide a keynote at the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley’s Lowcountry Land Conservation Symposium | Setting an Ambitious Agenda: The Power of Collaborative Land Conservation, Charleston Gaillard Center, 2 George Street, Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, May 13 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will be joined by members of the South Carolina General Assembly, members of the Robert Smalls Monument Commission, and state officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Robert Smalls Monument, Northwest quadrant of the Statehouse Grounds near the visitor entrance, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, May 15 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, South Carolina Department of Transportation, South Carolina Department of Public Safety, and county emergency managers will hold a hurricane preparedness briefing, Dorchester County Emergency Operations Center, 212 Deming Way, Summerville, S.C.

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Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: May 4, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of May 4, 2026, included:

Tuesday, May 5

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

10:15 AM: Meeting with federal and state officials.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Assistant Secretary Alex Adams of the U.S. Administration for Children and Families within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Tony Catone, members of the South Carolina General Assembly, and other state leaders for a press conference announcing South Carolina’s participation in the 'A Home for Every Child' initiative, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:25 PM: Agency meeting.

2:15 PM: Agency meeting.

4:15 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

4:45 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Manufacturers and Commerce Board of Directors Reception.

Wednesday, May 6

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, May 8

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the College of Charleston School of Health Sciences & School of Humanities and Social Sciences 2026 Commencement Ceremony, College of Charleston, Cistern Yard, 66 George Street, Charleston, S.C.

7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the University of South Carolina reception and dinner in honor of University's Honorary Degree recipients, University of South Carolina, The Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library, Thomas Cooper Library, 1322 Greene Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, May 9

7:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended pre-commencement activities with the University of South Carolina leadership, University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C.

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster served as the keynote speaker for the University of South Carolina Joseph F. Rice School of Law Commencement, The Historic Horseshoe, University of South Carolina campus, Columbia, S.C.