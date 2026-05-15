Gov. Henry McMaster Names Acting Director of S.C. Department of Public Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today named Dr. Brannon Traxler as the acting director of the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH). Dr. Traxler currently serves as deputy director of Health Promotion and Services & Chief Medical Officer for DPH and has over 18 years of experience in medicine and public health.

“Dr. Traxler has spent her career improving the well-being of the people of South Carolina and has earned the trust and respect of those she has worked alongside,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Her experience in medicine, surgery, and public health leadership gives her a strong understanding of the challenges facing our state and the expertise needed to lead the Department of Public Health.”

Previously, Dr. Traxler served in several public health leadership roles at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, including Director of Public Health, Interim Director of Public Health, and Physician Medical Consultant. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she also served as Chief Medical Officer to South Carolina’s emergency response.

Dr. Traxler is a 2004 graduate of Clemson University, holds her Master of Public Health from George Washington University, and earned a medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. She completed a breast surgery fellowship at Emory University and completed her general surgery residency at Greenville Health System.

Dr. Traxler will begin serving as acting director of DPH, today, Friday, May 15, 2026, and will continue serving in that capacity until a new director is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the South Carolina Senate.

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