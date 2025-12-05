Matrix Basement Finishing Launches Detroit Lions Ticket Giveaway for Michigan Fans

Matrix Basement Finishing Logo Lions Ticket Giveaway

Matrix Basement Finishing is giving fans the chance to experience the excitement at Ford Field with a special Detroit Lions ticket giveaway.

We’re thrilled to join forces with the Detroit Lions” — Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Few things bring Michigan together like Detroit Lions football, and this season, Matrix Basement Finishing is giving fans a chance to experience the excitement live. Matrix is giving away tickets to the 12/21 game against the Steelers. The perfect opportunity to bring friends, family, and fellow fans to Ford Field for an unforgettable day.Anyone who has been to a Lions game knows the energy is electric from the moment you step inside. The noise builds, the crowd unites, the atmosphere becomes a force of its own, and the team feeds off every cheer. It’s more than football — it’s community. Matrix saw this giveaway as a chance to help even more fans be part of that experience.Enter to win. Bring your friends, bring your family, and feel the roar of Ford Field together. That shared experience reflects exactly what Matrix creates in its work every day. A finished basement can transform into a comfortable game-day gathering space or sports den , with plenty of room to entertain guests while keeping a separate play area for children This collaboration brings together two Michigan powerhouses committed to excellence, community, and delivering unforgettable experiences. Through the partnership, Matrix will roll out ticket giveaways and unique content celebrating the grit and determination that define both the Lions and Matrix Basement Finishing.Enter to win here: https://web.witcontests.com/lions/sweepstakes/win/matrix-home-solutions-ticket-251202?brid=Vn7Ssd2D4hB2ecCoXZblPw

