Matrix Basements Partners with Rico Beard to Share Project Updates and Sports Insights

Collaboration brings basement renovation progress to YouTube and sports talk with 97.1 The Ticket

We know that basements are often the heart of the home on game day” — Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basements was excited to team up with Rico Beard, a familiar voice to Michigan sports fans and a respected personality on 97.1 The Ticket. This collaboration gives homeowners and sports listeners a closer look at what goes into transforming unfinished basements into custom spaces. It also adds another layer of conversation around the sports moments fans care about most.Matrix released a series of YouTube videos that track the progress of an ongoing renovation project. The goal is simple: show viewers how an unused space can be turned into a place where families gather, watch games, and enjoy time together. Rico Beard is part of this effort, bringing his perspective and energy to the updates. His involvement bridges two interests many people share, home improvement and sports.Sports radio listeners already know Beard as a co-host who breaks down games with insight and humor. Now, through the YouTube series, those same fans can also watch a project come to life step by step. The partnership shows that renovation is not only about materials and construction. It is about creating an atmosphere. For many families across Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin, that atmosphere often centers on cheering for their favorite teams.Matrix Basements has built its reputation on helping homeowners design and complete spaces that reflect their lives. Some want a place for kids to play . Others want a quiet home office . Many dream of a basement designed around sports, complete with big screens, comfortable seating, and the kind of layout that makes every game memorable. By sharing real progress videos, Matrix hopes to give people inspiration and practical ideas for their own homes.The collaboration with Beard also strengthens Matrix’s ties to the Michigan community. Just as listeners trust him to bring honest commentary about sports, Matrix wants homeowners to trust the company to bring careful work and dependable service. Both partnerships are built on the same foundation: connection and consistency.Fans who want to see the renovation progress can visit the company’s YouTube channel, where new updates are being posted. The project shows in clear detail how a basement can move from a blank slate to a finished space with character and purpose. Visit our channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgYk1rKOfVI&t=1s and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icf61_K1Wzk&t=4s

