Matrix Basements Launches Sweepstakes for WMU Broncos Hockey Game Tickets

WMU vs University of Michigan Sweepstakes

Win seats for Western Michigan’s showdown with University of Michigan on October 24th

Sports at this level bring people together, and Matrix sees value in helping that continue.” — Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western Michigan University hockey has built a reputation as one of the toughest programs in the country. This winter, Matrix Basements is giving fans a chance to see the reigning national champions up close. The company has partnered with WMU to host a ticket giveaway for the Broncos’ October 24th game against the University of Michigan.For anyone who follows college hockey, WMU’s rise has been impressive. Lawson Ice Arena has turned into a place visiting teams know is difficult. The crowd is loud, the energy stays high, and the Broncos feed off that noise. A matchup like this, especially against a strong Michigan team, promises to be fast, physical, and memorable.Matrix Basements wanted to make it easier for fans to be part of that atmosphere. The idea behind the sweepstakes connects back to how Matrix approaches its own work. A finished basement can feel like a personal arena at home, the place where families gather to watch big games together. Sometimes it becomes a quiet space, other times a lively fan zone. Matrix has built its business around creating those spaces, tailoring each project to fit the way a household actually lives.For the company, supporting local programs like WMU hockey fits naturally. It is about more than just putting a name on an event. It is about joining traditions that matter to the community.The October 24th game is not just another date on the schedule. It is a chance to see championship-level hockey in Kalamazoo. Broncos fans know how much pride the team carries, and newcomers will quickly understand why WMU has become a powerhouse. Matrix is proud to play a role in giving fans a path into the arena.Winners of the sweepstakes will receive tickets that let them experience the intensity firsthand. From the opening faceoff to the final buzzer, it is the kind of event that reminds people why live sports matter. For Matrix, it is also another way to connect with the communities it serves, showing that the company values not just homes but also the experiences that bring people together.For sweepstakes entry details and information about Matrix Basements’ services, visit https://www.matrixbasements.com/offers/wmu-hockey-tickets/

