Senate Bill 1103 Printer's Number 1338
PENNSYLVANIA, December 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1338
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1103
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, KANE, SANTARSIERO,
STREET, COMITTA, COSTA AND COLLETT, DECEMBER 4, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, DECEMBER 4, 2025
AN ACT
Providing for State aid requirement for libraries relating to
book removal and for prohibited removal of instructional
materials and voluntary inquiry materials in public school
entities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Instructional materials." Textbooks and supplementary
materials used as part of required classroom instruction.
"Public school entity." A public school, including a school
district, charter school, intermediate unit or area career and
technical school.
"Voluntary inquiry materials." Nonfiction and fiction books,
magazines, reference books, supplementary titles, multimedia and
digital materials, software and instructional materials and
other materials not required as part of classroom instruction.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.