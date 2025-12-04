Senate Bill 1103 Printer's Number 1338

PENNSYLVANIA, December 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1338

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1103

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, KANE, SANTARSIERO,

STREET, COMITTA, COSTA AND COLLETT, DECEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, DECEMBER 4, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for State aid requirement for libraries relating to

book removal and for prohibited removal of instructional

materials and voluntary inquiry materials in public school

entities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Instructional materials." Textbooks and supplementary

materials used as part of required classroom instruction.

"Public school entity." A public school, including a school

district, charter school, intermediate unit or area career and

technical school.

"Voluntary inquiry materials." Nonfiction and fiction books,

magazines, reference books, supplementary titles, multimedia and

digital materials, software and instructional materials and

other materials not required as part of classroom instruction.

