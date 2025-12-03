ECOENGINEERS PROMOTES CHELSA OREN TO ETHANOL AND BIODIESEL SERVICES DIRECTOR

Chelsa Oren, Ethanol and Biodiesel Services Director, EcoEngineers

Industry Expert to Lead Expanded Compliance, Verification and Decarbonization Services for Biofuels Producers

As regulations evolve and programs converge, producers need a knowledgeable, trusted partner who can help them navigate CI modeling, verification, and multi-market strategies with confidence.” — Shashi Menon, CEO of EcoEngineers

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcoEngineers , a clean energy consulting, auditing and advisory firm recently acquired by leading risk management partner LRQA , today announced the promotion of Chelsa Oren to ethanol and biodiesel services director.In her new role, Oren will oversee EcoEngineers’ growing portfolio of regulatory, carbon intensity (CI) modeling and verification services in line with global standards. This includes the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR), emerging 45Z federal tax credit requirements and the global expansion of voluntary and compliance-driven carbon markets.Oren joined EcoEngineers nearly five years ago and is widely recognized for her ability to help ethanol and biodiesel producers simplify increasingly complex compliance landscapes. A geologist by training, she began her career in North Dakota’s oilfields before transitioning into biofuels, bringing with her a rare technical rigor and cross-sector understanding of energy systems.Oren’s consulting and analytical expertise has supported dozens of ethanol facilities across North America and enabled millions of dollars in credit revenue by helping producers stack eligible credits, navigate multi-program registration and verification timelines for timely market access, and secure compliant D3 pathway registrations without delays or complications.“Chelsa has a gift for turning complexity into clarity,” said Shashi Menon, “As regulations evolve and programs converge, producers need a knowledgeable, trusted partner who can help them navigate CI modeling, verification, and multi-market strategies with confidence. Chelsa has already proven she is that partner for clients across the industry.”Oren’s new responsibilities include enhancing service delivery for producers operating under multiple programs, improving process efficiency and strengthening EcoEngineers’ offerings across verification, reporting and advanced market analysis.“I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for our industry,” said Oren. “My goal is to help producers operate more efficiently, especially those engaged in multiple programs and to make compliance smoother, faster and more effective. There is a tremendous opportunity right now, and EcoEngineers is committed to helping our clients grow.”45Z and RSB Updates Under Oren’s LeadershipIn her new role, Oren is sharpening EcoEngineers’ focus on several high-impact service areas. She is leading the expansion of 45Z verification readiness, helping producers prepare for eligibility reviews and documentation requirements as final IRS guidance is pending. She is also enhancing multi-program verification efficiency, including a bundled CFR–LCFS offering designed to streamline compliance for producers operating in both markets.Looking ahead, Oren is helping drive EcoEngineers’ pursuit of Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) certification body accreditation to conduct verification under the European Renewable Energy Directive (RED). This accreditation covers biofuels, biogas, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and synthetic fuels for compliance in the Europe Union Renewable Energy Directive (RED), United Kingdom (UK) Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO), and global markets, and enables the company to verify SAF under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).About EcoEngineersEcoEngineers, an LRQA company, is a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm exclusively focused on the energy transition and decarbonization. From innovation to impact, EcoEngineers helps its clients navigate the disruption caused by carbon emissions and climate change. Its team of engineers, scientists, auditors, consultants and researchers live and work at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies, and the carbon marketplace. For more information, visit www.ecoengineers.us About LRQALRQA is the leading global risk management partner. Through its connected risk management solutions, LRQA helps clients navigate an evolving global landscape to keep organizations one step ahead. From certification and cybersecurity to safety, sustainability and supply chains, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their businesses. LRQA’s team of experts then creates smart, scalable solutions, tailored to help organizations prepare, prevent and protect against risk.Through relentless client focus, backed by decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground specialists across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, LRQA supports over 61,000 organizations in more than 150 countries. More: https://www.lrqa.com

