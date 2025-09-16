Ecoengineers and LRQA Launch LCA Academy 2025

EcoEngineers' LCA Academy 2025, October 7–8 at the Petroleum Club in Houston

Houston Forum, Oct. 7-8, to Show How to Unlock Revenue Streams Through Life-Cycle Analysis

The LCA Academy shows participants how small, data-driven changes to their models can translate into outsized financial impact, sometimes millions of dollars per year.” — Shashi Menon, CEO of EcoEngineers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcoEngineers (Eco), a clean energy consulting, auditing, and advisory firm recently acquired by leading risk management partner LRQA , is hosting the Life-Cycle Analysis (LCA) Academy 2025, October 7–8 at the Petroleum Club in Houston.EcoEngineers launched the LCA Academy in 2024 to help energy producers, product manufacturers, carbon removal developers and corporate sustainability teams turn business risk into opportunity, by using LCA not only to meet global regulatory requirements but to unlock new revenue opportunities.This year, Eco is teaming with LRQA to bring together expertise from both organizations. LRQA offers connected risk management solutions to help clients navigate the constantly evolving global landscape. Building on unrivalled expertise in compliance and certification, LRQA helps clients mitigate risk across operations and supply chains, advancing technologies, cyber threats and sustainability demands.“The LCA Academy shows participants how small, data-driven changes to their models can translate into outsized financial impact, sometimes millions of dollars per year, while reducing risk and positioning their companies as industry leaders,” said Shashi Menon, CEO of EcoEngineers. “As governments and trading blocs roll out stricter requirements, businesses must adopt robust LCA methodologies to stay competitive.”LCA is increasingly central to compliance with a fast-evolving web of regulations across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international markets. Given this evolving regulatory landscape, the LCA Academy delivers a hands-on, forward-looking curriculum that empowers participants to understand LCA methodologies and regulatory requirements in both a decarbonizing and de-risked policy environment.The forum will address the latest regulations in the U.S., including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations, along with the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED), Emissions Trading System (ETS), Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), FuelEU Maritime, ReFuelEU Aviation, Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and others. By linking these incentives directly to LCA outcomes, regulations elevate accurate carbon intensity modeling to a financial imperative.LRQA adds decades of experience in climate performance and sustainability to the event. They bring global reach, deep sector expertise, and independent authority – helping organizations turn ambition into measurable progress. From experience from large-scale renewable projects to corporate climate programs, LRQA will offer participants a chance to deepen their understanding of supply chain integrity under shifting U.S. policy paradigms.The program begins with sessions that lay the foundation for understanding LCA methodologies, data quality, and policy applications, followed by four hands-on technical tracks:• Low-Carbon Fuels – Carbon Intensity (CI) scoring for renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and hydrogen, including hands-on training with Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies (GREET), 45V/45Z calculators, and international models.• Product Supply Chains – Integrating LCA with Scope 1, 2, and 3 reporting and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosure, including the implications of regulations like California’s SB 253.• Biogas – Applying the California (CA)-GREET Tier 1 calculator and the American Biogas Council’s Biogas (ABC) Carbon Accounting Tool (CAT) for renewable natural gas (RNG) pathways developed with EcoEngineers.• Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) – Exploring practical approaches to biochar, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), enhanced rock weathering, and marine CDR, along with registry requirements from Puro.earth and Isometric.In addition to technical learning, participants will engage in interactive panels, peer-to-peer best practice exchanges, and networking with leaders from industry and government. Attendees will leave with not only a certificate of completion, but also a clear roadmap for using LCAs to meet compliance obligations and seize opportunities in voluntary and compliance carbon markets.Use this link to register and learn more about this program.About LRQALRQA is the leading global risk management partner. Through its connected risk management solutions, LRQA helps clients navigate an evolving global landscape to keep organizations one step ahead. From certification and cybersecurity, to safety, sustainability and supply chains, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. LRQA team of experts then creates smart, scalable solutions, tailored to help organisations prepare, prevent and protect against risk.Through relentless client focus, backed by decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground specialists across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, LRQA supports over 61,000 organisations in more than 150 countries. More: https://www.lrqa.com About EcoEngineersEcoEngineers, an LRQA company, is a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm exclusively focused on the energy transition and decarbonization. From innovation to impact, EcoEngineers helps its clients navigate the disruption caused by carbon emissions and climate change. Its team of engineers, scientists, auditors, consultants, and researchers live and work at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies, and the carbon marketplace. For more information, visit www.ecoengineers.us About EcoEngineers LCA ExpertiseEco is a leader in performing LCAs, using a systematic and comprehensive method for evaluating the environmental impact of products, services, or systems from inception to end-of-life. Eco’s team of industry-renowned scientists has performed more than 1,000 carbon LCAs since 2015, on a variety of products including grains, oils, fuels, plastics, farm products, supplements, lubricants, metals, and more. Its team is fully adept at utilizing all available LCA tools such as the Argonne National Laboratory’s GREET (Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies) model and its derivatives, GHGenius, SimaPro, openLCA, and more. Eco has expertise across global regulations, bringing the right strategies and solutions to help reach carbon management and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.Eco is accredited by ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) as a greenhouse gas (GHG) verification body in accordance with ISO standards ISO/IEC 17029:2019, ISO 14065:2020, and ISO 14064-3:2019.

